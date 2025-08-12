Teraco completes largest data centre in Africa

Photo supplied.

The JB4 Bredell Campus east of Johannesburg, now services 50MW of critical IT power load.

Vendor-neutral data centre provider Teraco has completed an expansion that makes its JB4 Bredell Campus the largest standalone data centre in Africa.

Located in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, the data centre was given a 30MW addition that expands JB4 to 50MW of critical IT power load.

This new phase at JB4 comprises six data halls, incorporates numerous new design enhancements and, in another African first, each hall supports 5MW of allocated critical IT power load. The new data halls are fully liquid-to-liquid cooling enabled, allowing clients to deploy high-density, air-cooled cloud deployments and direct-to-chip cooling for denser AI workloads.

Teraco says JB4 has been designed with sustainability at its core, incorporating a state-of-the-art closed-loop chilled water system that provides free air cooling, coupled with AI enabled technology to configure data hall cooling in real time, based on IT load and load dispersion. This innovative design achieves industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), significantly reducing energy consumption while using zero water during ongoing cooling – an important feature on a continent facing water scarcity and supply reliability.

The JB4 expansion, built to stringent global hyperscale specifications, contributes significantly to the South African and sub-Saharan African data centre footprint. This follows the recent completion of Teraco’s new hyperscale JB5 Isando facility, which adds another 30MW of critical IT power load to Teraco’s Isando Campus in Ekurhuleni.

Jan Hnizdo, Teraco CEO, says the company is well positioned to continue its exceptional growth, thanks to sustained demand from enterprises and hyperscale clients for hybrid cloud and cloud deployments.

“South Africa has become the technology and data centre hub for sub-Saharan Africa, acting as a springboard for cloud, AI and content provision into Africa,” he says. “Massive global investments in undersea cables, such as Equiano and 2Africa, further strengthen this position. This will enable global cloud providers to service not only the South African market but also the rest of the sub-Saharan African region.

“Teraco is dedicated to expanding its capacity across key hubs, ensuring our clients have the flexibility to scale and fully leverage digital transformation across the region. We continue to make significant investments in ICT infrastructure and have established Africa’s largest data centre platform. We are proud to offer open-access interconnection and deliver world-class data centre solutions to all our clients.”

The JB4 facility is located in the heart of Ekurhuleni’s Aerotropolis. It is here that Teraco’s data centres already provide access to a wide choice of network service providers, regional IXPs, content delivery networks, cloud service provider on-ramps, and peering at the eighth largest internet exchange in the world, NAPAfrica.

Teraco’s growing data centre platform stands at 189MW of critical power load which includes the Isando Campus (JB1/JB3/JB5: 70MW), Bredell Campus (JB2/JB4: 64MW), Cape Town Campus (CT1/CT2: 53MW), and Durban (DB1: 2MW).

Local and global organisations accelerating their digital transformation rely on Teraco to scale their IT infrastructure, embracing hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and seamlessly interconnecting with strategic business partners within the Platform Teraco ecosystem. The addition of new facilities strengthens this ecosystem by offering enterprises a secure platform for IT infrastructure deployment, delivering high performance, reliability, and access to the broadest range of carriers and network service providers – an essential foundation for building a resilient and future-ready interconnection strategy.

Key facts about JB4, as provided by Teraco: