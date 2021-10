Telkom slashes data cost again

Having announced a 1GB mobile data bundle reduction to R79, Telkom has now launched postpaid promotional deals and prepaid LTE deals that include 15GB of data for R99.

On Prepaid LTE, Telkom has introduced:

6GB data at R49 – 3GB anytime data and 3GB night surfer data, valid for 14 days, which replaces the current 2GB + 2GB at the same price; and

15GB data at R99 – 7,5GB anytime data and 7,5GB night data, valid for 61 days for anytime data and 31 days for night surfer, replacing its 5GB + 5GB bundle.

“We know that things have been tough, no less in the last couple of years,” says Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu. “Everyone is feeling the pinch. With the lockdown and everyone being at home more, the need for connectivity has only been heightened and we have responded to this demand through our compelling product propositions and network investments. We’ve always been an inclusive brand and our ethos to leave no man behind has become even more crystalized for us – as we continue to offer our customers real and meaningful value during this time.”

The Summer 2021 FreeMe Postpaid Promotional deals include the following:

A discounted subscription on the current FreeMe 1.5GB, FreeMe 3GB and FreeMe 6GB plans, only applicable to 24 month and 36 month deals with devices;

Plus, an additional FREE 60GB of Telkom data (Additional 20GB TM x 3months) to all customers signing up for a contract or TopUp deal.

“Prepaid customers can continue to enjoy great value with our Monate Daily Gigs from R15 and Thola More which gives customers more value each time they recharge,” says Mthembu. “Customers can also look forward to Monate Mondays this Summer, where Telkom will surprise and delight them with a variety of offerings.”

Prepaid LTE bundles, Monate Daily Gigs and Thola More can be accessed by dialing *180# from a Telkom SIM card.

For more information visit the Telkom portal: http://www.telkom.co.za.