Tecno sparked back into selfie action

The new Camon Spark 10 Pro promises to be a selfie powerhouse, thanks to a 32MP ultra-clear front camera with dual flash.

Tecno has launched its new Spark 10 Series in South Africa, marking what it calls a new era for selfie phones in the segment. The Spark 10 Series offers a range of high-end features, including a 32MP ultra-clear front camera, adjustable dual flash, and a powerful MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor.

The Spark 10 Pro is the flagship model of the series, with advanced features designed for selfie enthusiasts. An adjustable dual flash on the 32MP ultra-clear front camera allows users to capture their selves in any lighting condition. The camera also features 4-in-1 HW Remosaic technology, which synthesises small pixels into a larger pixel size, resulting in greater clarity and detail in photos.

In addition to its camera capabilities, the Spark10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, which offers top-notch performance for creators and gamers. The chipset features an octa-core processor with two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, enabling quick responsive reactions. It also features Memory Fusion Technology, which increases the RAM capacity of the whole Spark 10 Series up to 16G, with the SPARK 10 Pro boasting up to 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB extended).

The Spark 10 Series also offers an advanced 50MP AI camera, supported by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, which delivers natural shots fully adapted to skin tones. The Intelligent Beauty Mode enhances portrait photos, while the Super Night Filters and Super Night Algorithm, along with the dual flash, enhance night photography. Vlogging is made more fun with the Spark 10 Series, thanks to its Beauty Mode, AR stickers, HDR, Bokeh effect, and cinematography mode.

The Spark 10 Series boasts a hard-wearing, starry glass back panel that is glossy, smooth, comfortable to hold, and natural to the skin. Dual cameras and a smart flash form a flagship triple ring, while the edges of the phone are flat, showing a premium and minimalist look. The phone is available in an array of colors, including Starry Black and Pearl White for the Spark 10 Pro, and Meta Black, Meta Blue, Meta White, and Meta Green for the other models.

The Spark 10 Series also features an ultra-high resolution display and a large 6.8″ FHD optimally-sized screen, which offers an immersive theatrical visual experience. The phone is supported by a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capability, promising a long-lasting battery life. The Tecno Spark 10 Series (except for Spark 10C) uplifts user experience in software with the Android 13 HiOS 12.6.

* The Spark 10 Series comprises three models – Spark 10 Pro, Spark 10C, and Spark 10 5G (on supported 5G networks and arriving later than the other two models). The whole series is now available in South Africa, and are priced at a recommended retail price of R6,999 for the Spark 10 Pro, and the R3,499 for Spark 10C (Spark 10 5G price to be confirmed).