Tecno Flips to the premium space with Phantom V

The new foldable flagship from the low-cost brand tout’s super night photography and a stylish and premium look and feel.

Foldable smartphones are becoming the new flagship tier of handsets, with their portability, multi-tasking capabilities, stylish designs, and unique user experience.

At a recent product launch conference, Tecno unveiled its own answer, a foldable flagship called the Phantom V Flip 5G.

Positioned as a pioneer in super night photography, the Phantom V Flip 5G boasts a 64-megapixel RGBW ultra-high-definition main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera. This device is also the world’s first foldable phone equipped with a front-facing flash on its 32MP, ultra-high-definition selfie camera.

Tecno says the Phantom V Flip used “repeatedly tested finger dimensional engineering design” to create a better fitting grip and convenient one-handed operation. The leather finish of the cover adds a sophisticated touch, while the rounded edges of the hinge’s corners enhance the comfortable in-hand feel.

The device has a 6.9-inch FHD+ 2640×1080 ultra-large screen, with 120Hz refresh rate, that provides a highly interactive, immersive visual experience. A MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset drives the device, while power comes from a 4,000mAh battery complemented by 45W fast charging. 5G capabilities bring high-speed connectivity and faster upload and download speeds, while 8GB Random Access Memory (RAM) and 256GB Read-only Memory (ROM) round out the most important specs of the Phantom V Flip 5G.

Often pricing makes owning a foldable phone an unappealing option for most people. However, the Phantom V Flip 5G sticks to Tecno’s philosophy of bringing top-tier tech at an accessible price. A Forbes reviewer described this smartphone as “the most affordable clamshell foldable phone in the market by some distance” (referring to Asian markets), and this trend is bound to continue in other markets where the phone becomes available.

According to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), global sales of foldable smartphones are estimated to grow by more than 50% this year. With its impressive features and specs, Phantom V Flip 5G will be a hot contender for people’s attention.