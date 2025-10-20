Tech skills are SA’s next growth engine, if …

Photo courtesy Rectron.

Investment in digital skills can turn SA’s tech demand into jobs and long-term growth, writes KUTLWANO RAWANA, Rectron chief of people.

South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remains among the highest in the world, with more than 40% of young people not in employment, education or training. At the same time, the World Economic Forum estimates that over 230-million jobs across Africa will require digital skills by 2030.

The demand for technology skills continues to grow, driven by global trends in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and emerging fields such as drone technology. All this means that the gap between what the economy needs and what many graduates can offer is widening. Bridging this divide is one of the most pressing challenges facing the country.

This is not something government or higher education institutions can do alone. Industry has a critical role to play in equipping young people with the tools, experience and exposure they need to enter the workplace with confidence. For SA to remain competitive, these partnerships are essential.

Rectron’s approach to Workplace Integrated Learning

Rectron, a leading distributor of technology products and solutions, has embraced this responsibility by building structured programmes that enable young people to transition from the classroom to the workplace.

Central to this is Workplace Integrated Learning (WIL), which allows students to complete their qualifications through practical experience. By embedding graduates into real business environments, WIL provides them with the technical and professional readiness needed to contribute effectively from day one.

Our approach is deliberately focused on areas that will shape the economy of the future. Cloud computing, drone technology and digital sales and support are not only growth industries, but they are also critical enablers for every other sector of the economy. By providing exposure in these fields, we ensure that our graduates are equipped for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

Moreover, training is not an endpoint. Many of our graduate’s transition into permanent employment within Rectron, where they continue to grow and contribute to the business. This permanent absorption is what makes the programmes meaningful, it transforms education into employment and potential into opportunity.

Beyond graduate recruitment, Rectron has also invested in corporate social investment initiatives designed to expand access to technology education. By partnering with TVET colleges and government, the company has opened pathways for students from diverse backgrounds to gain industry-relevant skills.

These partnerships are critical in aligning education with the evolving needs of business and ensuring that young people are not only employable but competitive at an international level.

The results underscore the importance of collaboration. When industry leaders take an active role in developing the next generation workforce, the benefits extend beyond individual companies. SA gains a stronger skills pipeline in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); the economy becomes better equipped to adopt and leverage new technologies and young people are given meaningful opportunities to build sustainable careers.

Scaling solutions for national development

For SA to thrive in the digital age, we must expand these efforts. The demand for technology skills will only increase and unless we scale programmes like these, the unemployment crisis will deepen. Businesses cannot afford to wait for systemic change. We must be proactive partners in shaping the future workforce.

At Rectron, we believe empowering young people with the skills of the future is not only the right thing to do, but also a strategic imperative. It strengthens our own talent pipeline, supports the growth of the technology sector and contributes to national development. Most importantly, it provides young South Africans with meaningful opportunities to participate in and benefit from the digital economy.

The challenge is significant, but the solution is clear: collaboration between government, education and business must become the norm rather than the exception. By working together, we can close the skills gap, reduce youth unemployment, and unlock the potential of a generation ready to build SA’s future.