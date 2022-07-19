Technology meets artistry with Tecno

In partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition device combines advanced technology with fine art.

Tecno has partnered with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston to unveil the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Gift Set. It contains a Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone, a pair of Tecno TWS Sonic 1 earbuds, and other 2 Mondrian style accessories. The device uses “sunlight drawing” technology to allow the phone to change colours in sunlight – creating a device that is both artistic and intuitive.

Tecno’s “sunlight drawing” technology – more formally known as polychromatic photoisomer technology – is a process that breaks through the technical limitations of single-colour or dual-colour discoloration, and inspired by the works of Mondrian, enabling the phone’s shell to follow geometrical patterns of colour change in the sun.

Lucia Liu, chief brand officer at Tecno, says: “We’ve taken everything our users love about the Camon series – great camera, stylish look and super thin bezel – and created a smartphone experience that delivers a truly one-of-a-kind aesthetic never before seen on a mobile device.

“Today, with the continuous development of the consumer experience economy, art and commercial products are now intertwined. We are so excited to partner with Boston MFA on Mondrian to reinforce our commitment to innovation – both in the arts and in tech.”

A Partnership Formed From Artistic Inspiration

Tecno and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston have joined to bring the unique vision of Piet Mondrian – the Dutch pioneer of abstract art best known for his bold and colourful block paintings – to a new format that is accessible to consumers in a way not previously explored.

“Technology as a canvas is a medium we’ve been exploring for years, with the hope that we can – with the help of Tecno – bring our renowned collections to a broader audience,” said Debra LaKind, senior director of Intellectual Property & Business Development at MFA. “It’s incredible to see the work of Piet Mondrian serve as inspiration for a completely new kind of smartphone design, one that embraces the true sentiment of abstract art brought to life through technology.”

This partnership has been facilitated through ARTiSTORY, a specialist in art and cultural IP licensing globally.

Tecno pays tribute to Piet Mondrian by presenting polychromatic photoisomer technology in a classic and minimalist mobile phone design to perfectly inherit his pure artistic spirit. The smartphone is no longer a mere technology product but a philosophical artwork in the tradition of Mondrian, with the light and shadow transformation from indoor to outdoors. Tecno’s brand, expressed by the debut of polychromatic photoisomer technology, is similar to Mondrian’s perfect combination of colours and lines to illustrate the power of nature and the essence of life.

The Mondrian Edition is launched on the heels of the Camon 19 Pro which is set to be launched in South Africa in the last quarter of 2022.