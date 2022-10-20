Techno Spark 9 gets BMW treatment

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Take this smartphone for a luxury ride

Here is a luxury collaboration merging design and smartphone for economy markets.

Tecno, the global smartphone and smart device brand, has collaborated with BMW subsidiary Designworks to create a distinctive model, the Spark 9 Pro Sport Edition.

The collaboration between luxury car manufacturer BMW and smartphone maker Tecno speaks to both brands’ ability to maintain distinctive voices in a very cluttered market, they say. “Working together with a company like Tecno is inspiring,” said Andre De Salis, creative director for industrial design at Designworks, “It gives us the opportunity to focus on another user experience – the smartphone.”

The brands claim “world-class automobile design and luxurious touches” that meets young users’ “aspiration for passion, speed and style”.

The Sport Edition comes with all the functions of the Spark 9 Pro, including a 32MP front camera, and MediaTek Helio G85 chipset – which supports gaming on both mobile and console, and an ergonomical 6.6″ 1080P Full HD large screen.

Engineered with a powerful 32MP ultra-clear front camera, high-resolution mode, and a four-in-one sensor chip, it captures textured selfies when zooming in or under poor light conditions. The selfie experience is upgraded by AI scene light recognition, multi-frame fusion optimisation technology, touch-up restoration and a built-in smart beauty mode.

The phone’s 50-megapixel back camera also offers AI features, along with fill-light, which provides uniform, three-dimensional light for portrait and close-up shots. A backlight HDR mode also captures high-resolution videos in challenging light environments.

A generous 5000 mAh battery and quick-charge 18W flash charger keeps the handset going strong for extended use. It is integrated with the Android 12 HiOS8.6 interface.

It houses 128GB storage and 4GB memory, as well as a memory optimisation feature, called Super Boost 2.0 to clear phone clutter.

Availability

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro Sport Edition is expected to be available across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Pricing varies by region.