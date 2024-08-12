Is your tech trashing the earth?

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

WEEE are SA is a new initiative dedicated to raising awareness of the impact of e-waste in South Africa.

In 2022 alone, approximately 5.3-billion mobile phones were discarded, highlighting the growing global electronic waste crisis. E-waste, or Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), refers to discarded electronic devices and appliances that require disposal and recycling.

According to the Global e-Waste Monitor (GEM), the e-waste generated in 2022 totalled 62-million metric tonnes. To put that in perspective, it’s enough to fill 1.55-million 40-tonne trucks, highlighting the scale of this growing problem. In response to this pressing challenge, WEEE are SA has emerged as an initiative dedicated to raising awareness of and reducing the impact of e-waste in South Africa.

Who are WEEE are SA?

WEEE are SA are committed to promoting the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle for electronic devices. Their mission is to spread awareness and educate communities about the hazards of e-waste. Additionally, they support businesses that adhere to responsible e-waste management practices.

“Our goal is to transform how South Africans think about electronic waste,” says Aysha Lotter, spokesperson for WEEE are SA. “By adopting more sustainable consumption habits, we can significantly impact our environment and economy.”

The initiative began as WEEE are iLembe, rooted in the iLembe region of South Africa, where the urgent need for effective e-waste solutions was first recognised. Since then, WEEE are SA has grown into a national movement, aiming to create a sustainable environment and foster economic growth through responsible e-waste management. By joining WEEE are SA, individuals and businesses alike become part of a collective effort to make a positive impact on the planet.

“WEEE are SA represents a collective effort to address e-waste challenges through education and actionable solutions,” Lotter said.

This initiative is challenging consumer culture by encouraging individuals to think twice before purchasing new gadgets. By promoting the principles of reuse, they advocate for repairing, refurbishing, and reselling electronics to extend their life. When it’s time to part with old technology, WEEE are SA encourage responsible recycling.

Why it Matters

E-waste is a ticking time bomb, polluting our planet and wasting valuable resources. By joining forces with the government, businesses, and communities, WEEE are SA strive to reduce e-waste and ensure it is recycled effectively in South Africa.

Aysha Lotter Shares Tips on Reducing, Reusing, and Recycling E-Waste

Reduce:

Before purchasing new electronics, consider whether the item is truly necessary. Choose durable, high-quality products that will last longer and reduce the frequency of replacements. Look for energy-efficient devices and products designed to be easily repaired.

Reuse:

Extend the life of electronics by repairing or refurbishing them instead of discarding them. Purchase second-hand or refurbished electronics to reduce the demand for new devices. Give away unused electronics to schools, charities, or community groups that can put them to good use.

Recycle:

Take old electronics to certified e-waste recycling facilities to ensure they are processed responsibly. Engage in manufacturer take-back programmes and local e-waste collection events. Educate friends, family, and colleagues about the importance of recycling e-waste and how to do it properly.

To learn more about e-waste, including solutions for individuals, businesses, NPOs, government entities, and educational institutions, visit weeearesa.org or email info@weeearesa.org.