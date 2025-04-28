Photo courtesy Slum2School.

Slum2School and She-Code Africa have been selected for the Digital Equity Accelerator for advancing digital skills in underserved communities.

HP has selected eight non-profit organisations (NPOs) for the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator (Accelerator) – including two NPOs from Nigeria: Slum2School and She-Code Africa Women Tech Initiative.

The Accelerator will provide the cohort with a USD $100,000 grant, HP technology valued at approximately $100,000, and six months of virtual training to strengthen capacity and drive digital inclusion.

Slum2School Africa is a volunteer-driven organisation that provides education, skills development, and psychosocial support to underserved children and youth, aiming to tackle the education gap and foster sustainable development.

She Code Africa focuses on equipping women and girls across Africa with digital and technical skills through training, mentorship, scholarships, and career programmes, reaching over 62,000 participants since 2016.

Photo courtesy She Code Africa.

“The future of work depends on equitable access to technology, digital skills, and opportunity,” says Michele Malejki, executive director of the HP Foundation, and HP’s global head of social impact.

“Through the Digital Equity Accelerator, HP is empowering nonprofits to bridge the digital divide, ensuring disconnected adolescents and adults have the tools and training needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By investing in these organisations, we are not just expanding access – we are powering the future of work.”

HP says a $1-trillion-plus digital divide is limiting billions from achieving equal access to education and economic opportunities. Through the Accelerator, HP is collaborating with a network of partners to help nonprofit organisations scale digital equity solutions.

Yesh Surjoodeen, MD of HP for Southern Africa, says: “With access to technology, digital literacy, AI tools, and digital skills content, disconnected adolescents and adults can unlock their potential and pursue meaningful careers.

“HP Nigeria is honoured to be part of this year’s 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator and congratulates She-Code Africa Women Tech Initiative and Slum2School for their selection to the 2025 Cohort.”

2025 Digital Equity Accelerator cohort:

Since 2022, the Accelerator has helped expand the reach of 27 nonprofit organisations in Brazil, Canada, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, and the US by more than 9-million people.

HP says that with nearly half of the world’s population still offline, equipping youth and adults with essential skills is a key part of its strategy to bridge the digital divide and promote economic inclusion. The company positions the Digital Equity Accelerator as one of the initiatives contributing to its goal of advancing digital equity for 150-million people by 2030.