Nigeria shines in Africa Tech Awards

Technology and telecommunications heroes were recognised for their Innovation, improving lives, and increasing inclusivity across Africa.

Two Nigerian tech companies shone at the 15th Africa Tech Festival Awards (formerly AfricaCom Awards) in Cape Town last week.

Womenovate, a female focused online learning platform based in Nigeria, was named Start-Up of the Year. HealthTech Innovation of the Year went to Nextwear Technologies, the first wearable technology start-up in Nigeria, and inventor of a smart bra that can detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.

Hans Geldenhuys, director of event sponsor Intelsat Africa, said: “There has been significant advancement in all things digital across the world and nowhere is that more prominent than in Africa.”

James Williams, event director at Informa Tech, organisers of the Africa Tech Festival, said: “The technology and telecoms industry never sleep. There is always something happening, and perennial innovation, all of which is necessary in the march towards a digitally inclusive global society.

The winners of the 2022 Africa tech Festival Awards, as supplied by Informa, are:

Start-Up of the Year

This award recognises the most innovative start-up that has showcased potential over the last year for high growth and purpose-driven impact.

Womenovate – a female focused online learning platform, based in Nigeria, offering women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics) access to resources, training courses and jobs from world-class universities and companies, helping to close the gender gap/disparity and increase female participation in STEAM fields and sectors.

HealthTech Innovation of the Year

New for 2022, this award recognises emerging technologies for healthcare across Africa, that are changing lives, advancing healthcare, and impacting individuals and communities for the better.

Nextwear Technologies – the very first wearable technology start-up in Nigeria, and inventor of a smart bra that can detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.

VC / Investor of the Year Award

This award recognises the most impactful fund in Africa, which provides investment to support, build, and scale their investee businesses.

Meridiam – an asset and fund manager invested into African infrastructure, including 4 solar power plants in Senegal, a geothermal power plant in Ethiopia, a hydropower plan in Gabon, a biomass site in Cote d’Ivoire, and solar home systems in West Africa. It has now invested into helping build and develop over 12 tier III carrier-neutral data centres across the African continent.

Fintech Innovation of the Year

This award recognises the organisation, project or individual who has disrupted the African Fintech space

Kyanda Africa

Green ICT Champion

This award celebrates the individual or organisation leading the development and integration of sustainable energy solutions

Dr. Olufunso Somorin, Regional Principal Officer at the African Development Bank.

Connectivity Project of the Year

This award celebrates the network providers and services going above-and-beyond to provide connectivity in an environment where demand has never been higher, and broadband has become a lifeline for access to education & economic activity.

Nuran Wireless

CXO of the Year

This award recognises the outstanding achievements of CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CDOs and others in driving development within the African tech space.

Samuel Chiwanda, Click Mobile Malawi

Female Innovator of the Year

This award will recognise the outstanding achievements of women who are playing a crucial role in African technology and telecommunications

Oladiwura Oladepo is the Co-Founder and Executive Director at Tech4Dev

Most Innovative Product or Service

This award recognises a game-changing product or service that has provided its target market with significant new opportunities for revenue growth or customer satisfaction.

Orange’s Mahali mobile application

Africa’s Rising Star

Celebrating the emerging talent in African tech – recognising and identifying future leaders and disruptors.

Joseph Lumbahe, Lead Engineer, Computer Vision at Aizatron Group and a contracted (via Aizatron) Fraud Detection Engineer at MTN South Africa.

Changing Lives Award

Recognising organisations and initiatives that have made a significant contribution to helping us build a more accessible and inclusive digital world.

Hormuud Telecom – humanitarian portal (Somalia)

The Africa Tech Awards will be back in 2023