AI Builders Garage launched in Lagos

Nigerian stat-up Flapmax has unveiled an AI Builders Garage, a global on- and offline platform designed to help young entrepreneurs and developers transform innovative ideas into sustainable business solutions.

The AI Builders Garage offers three critical pathways for young professionals into innovation and technology career paths: Youth Entrepreneurship, Sustainable AI Hackathon and Flapmax Community, and is designed to attract and promote both conventional and unconventional talent from around the world.

Applications to participate are open until the end of this month (November 2022)

“Flapmax and our global partners are working together to create more opportunities for the next generation of innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs to advance their ideas in AI sustainability and build mission-driven businesses,” says Dave Ojika, founder and CEO of Flapmax. “The AI Builders Garage is the future of collaboration and advancement through technology, as we break down global borders and support the next generation of innovators and founders.”

The AI Builders Garage is a global platform for entrepreneurs and developers to collaborate across borders and build ideas into sustainable technology solutions and businesses. The community is built on both in-person and virtual platforms and supports three key areas:

Youth Entrepreneurship – New training and mentorship programs, as well as support from Microsoft-backed accelerator (www.FASTaccelerator.com), designed to empower young developers, create real-world solutions, and launch new businesses or scale existing ones

– New training and mentorship programs, as well as support from Microsoft-backed accelerator (www.FASTaccelerator.com), designed to empower young developers, create real-world solutions, and launch new businesses or scale existing ones Sustainable AI – Global competitions focused on showcasing how AI can help solve business and community challenges to address world problems related to sustainability

– Global competitions focused on showcasing how AI can help solve business and community challenges to address world problems related to sustainability Community – A series of events, shows, and networking opportunities bringing together industry leaders with young builders and entrepreneurs.

On 1 December 1 2022, an online AI Summit will kick-start the new AI Builders Garage, with a focus on digital transformation for emerging markets. Attendees will learn more about the new tools and technology launching to help young entrepreneurs connect and grow. Sustainability is a top priority for global leaders and Flapmax, with a focus at the event on how AI and other emerging technologies can be used to prevent and reverse environmental impacts. At the Flapmax AI Summit, shortlisted AI Builders Garage candidates will present their AI sustainability solutions during a live hackathon, with prizes awarded to the top presenters.

Bernard Irungu, program manager at Flapmax, says: “Developing talent in an economy with high unemployment rates is a challenge that is hampered by lack of resources and opportunities to pitch ideas, meet investors, and collect valuable feedback. The launch of the AI Builders Garage is part of a global, continued effort to advance underserved communities through technology. We understand and value the collective contributions of developers, entrepreneurs, and professionals as we work together to solve the world’s most pressing problems.”

Application to the AI Builders Garage and upcoming summit is open until 30 November 2022.

Youth Entrepreneurship track applicants must demonstrate how AI can be used to solve business challenges, especially in the areas of hospitality, education, health, financial services, agriculture, transportation, ecommerce, and manufacturing. Those selected will have an opportunity to build their use cases and present it at the AI Summit to a panel of technology and business leaders. Sustainable AI Hackathon participants will build an AI model or solution addressing sustainability.

The Flapmax Community is open to all developers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals who are interested in collaborating on technology solutions. The community serves as a showcase for new projects, hybrid accelerator for new entrepreneurs and developers, industry networking platform, and recruitment tool for technology leaders.

Both Youth Entrepreneurship and Sustainable AI Hackathon track participants will be introduced at the inaugural FAI Summit.

For more information, visit www.FAI.institute/summit a