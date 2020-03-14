Featured
SweepSouth preps cleaners on platform for coronavirus
The platform for domestic workers offering cleaning services has started informing its ‘SweepStars’ on COVID-19 symptoms and actions
With the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading in South Africa, online cleaning service SweepSouth has announced that it has started preparing domestic workers who find work using its platform.
While SweepSouth is only a platform connecting previously unemployed and underemployed domestic workers looking for work with opportunities, it says, it wants to ensure that the domestic workers who make use of its services are prepared, should COVID-19 spread further in South Africa.
it has started informing SweepStars – its term for workers on its platform – on the symptoms to watch out for regarding COVID-19 and what actions they need to take should they feel ill, or encounter anyone displaying any symptoms.
“In light of how rapidly COVID-19 has spread in other countries following the announcement of their first cases, we want to make sure that our SweepStars are following the advice guidelines set up by the national department of health and the World Health Organisation (WHO),” says Aisha Pandor, CEO and co-founder of SweepSouth.
“As we are in constant communication with our SweepStars, we have used our communications platforms to pass along these messages as many of them may not be aware of the various websites set up with this information.”
While SweepStars do not provide deep-cleaning services, SweepSouth says, it has also updated its training to ensure that SweepStars are aware of how to effectively clean domestic and work environments in light of the COVID-19.
“As the need for cleaning services become more prevalent in light of the current situation, we wanted to confirm that our SweepStars are aware of how they can ensure a home or office is properly cleaned in light of coronavirus,” says Pandor. “More than anything, this has simply meant reminding SweepStars to follow the tenets of basic hygiene which health officials say remain effective and important to follow.
“However, even if there are retail shortages of disinfectants, we’ve also communicated to SweepStars how to make up solutions from everyday household ingredients.”
Featured
Formula E coming to Cape Town
Backing from Jaguar seems to have sealed the deal: the electric vehicle version of Formula 1 racing is coming to South Africa.
e-Movement, the Cape Town Formula E Bid company, has confirmed its plans to host a Formula E race using a street circuit in the heart of Cape Town.
e-Movement has secured the backing of Jaguar South Africa as founding partner for the initial stages of the project in Cape Town, as a potential Formula E candidate host city.
Iain Banner, chairman of e-Movement, said positive progress had been made following a feasibility study undertaken by members of Formula E Operations during a site visit in September 2019.
“The objective of the study was to assess the suitability of Cape Town as a possible venue for a round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in future seasons,” he said. “Three possible circuit layouts have been identified and we are now in the process of exploring these possibilities with the City of Cape Town and other interested parties.
“As a starting point, the preliminary track layout and how it fits into the existing fabric of the precinct – as well as the future development proposals around the identified track – were all key factors in assessing the City of Cape Town’s suitability.
“The primary objective was to design a suitable circuit layout that will have minimum impact on the City, require minimum construction work, cause minimum disruption to general public and traffic, and, crucially, leave a lasting legacy”.
Banner said that the proposed event would simultaneously anchor a renewable energy week, comprising a major conference and exhibition in an industry which is poised for rapid growth over the next decade.
Cape Town mayoral committee member Alderman JP Smith welcomed the outcome of the feasibility study: “The event is so much more than an E-Prix – it provides an opportunity to position the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape region as the pioneering renewable energy hub of South Africa.
“The event would not only showcase the natural beauty of our City but such an event places Cape Town at the forefront of alternative and green energy initiatives, and serves as a catalyst for attracting investment and the creation of employment in a sector for which major growth is projected in the foreseeable future”.
Lisa Mallett, marketing director of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa said: “Jaguar is at the forefront of electric mobility globally, and has made massive strides in electrification right here in South Africa.
“In 2018 Jaguar laid the foundation for the future of e-mobility in South Africa with the rollout of the R30-million public charging network and followed up with the introduction of the World Car of the Year-winning all-electric Jaguar I-PACE last year.“
Featured
Graphene gets a second gig
Berkeley Lab scientists tap into graphene’s hidden talent as an electrically tunable superconductor, insulator, and magnetic device for the advancement of quantum information science
Ever since graphene’s discovery in 2004, scientists have looked for ways to put this talented, atomically thin 2D material to work. Thinner than a single strand of DNA yet 200 times stronger than steel, graphene is an excellent conductor of electricity and heat, and it can conform to any number of shapes, from an ultrathin 2D sheet, to an electronic circuit.
Last year, a team of researchers led by Feng Wang, a faculty scientist in Berkeley Lab’s Materials Sciences Division and a professor of physics at UC Berkeley, developed a multitasking graphene device that switches from a superconductor that efficiently conducts electricity, to an insulator that resists the flow of electric current, and back again to a superconductor.
Now, as reported in the journal Nature, the researchers have tapped into their graphene system’s talent for juggling not just two properties, but three: superconducting, insulating, and a type of magnetism called ferromagnetism. The multitasking device could make possible new physics experiments, such as research in the pursuit of an electric circuit for faster, next-generation electronics like quantum computing technologies.
“So far, materials simultaneously showing superconducting, insulating, and magnetic properties have been very rare. And most people believed that it would be difficult to induce magnetism in graphene, because it’s typically not magnetic. Our graphene system is the first to combine all three properties in a single sample,” said Guorui Chen, a postdoctoral researcher in Wang’s Ultrafast Nano-Optics Group at UC Berkeley, and the study’s lead author.
Using electricity to turn on graphene’s hidden potential
Graphene has a lot of potential in the world of electronics. Its atomically thin structure, combined with its robust electronic and thermal conductivity, “could offer a unique advantage in the development of next-generation electronics and memory storage devices,” said Chen, who also worked as a postdoctoral researcher in Berkeley Lab’s Materials Sciences Division at the time of the study.
The problem is that the magnetic materials used in electronics today are made of ferromagnetic metals, such as iron or cobalt alloys. Ferromagnetic materials, like the common bar magnet, have a north and a south pole. When ferromagnetic materials are used to store data on a computer’s hard disk, these poles point either up or down, representing zeros and ones – called bits.
Graphene, however, is not made of a magnetic metal – it’s made of carbon. So the scientists came up with a creative workaround.
They engineered an ultrathin device, just 1 nanometer in thickness, featuring three layers of atomically thin graphene. When sandwiched between 2D layers of boron nitride, the graphene layers – described as trilayer graphene in the study – form a repeating pattern called a moiré superlattice.
By applying electrical voltages through the graphene device’s gates, the force from the electricity prodded electrons in the device to circle in the same direction, like tiny cars racing around a track. This generated a forceful momentum that transformed the graphene device into a ferromagnetic system.
More measurements revealed an astonishing new set of properties: The graphene system’s interior had not only become magnetic but also insulating; and despite the magnetism, its outer edges morphed into channels of electronic current that move without resistance. Such properties characterize a rare class of insulators known as Chern insulators, the researchers said.
Even more surprising, calculations by co-author Ya-Hui Zhang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that the graphene device has not just one, but two conductive edges, making it the first observed “high-order Chern insulator,” a consequence of the strong electron-electron interactions in the trilayer graphene.
Scientists have been in hot pursuit of Chern insulators in a field of research known as topology, which investigates exotic states of matter. Chern insulators offer potential new ways to manipulate information in a quantum computer, where data is stored in quantum bits, or qubits. A qubit can represent a one, a zero, or a state in which it is both a one and a zero at the same time.
“Our discovery demonstrates that graphene is an ideal platform for studying different physics, ranging from single-particle physics, to superconductivity, and now topological physics to study quantum phases of matter in 2D materials,” Chen said. “It’s exciting that we can now explore new physics in a tiny device just 1 millionth of a millimeter thick.”
The researchers hope to conduct more experiments with their graphene device to have a better understanding of how the Chern insulator/magnet emerged, and the mechanics behind its unusual properties.
Researchers from Berkeley Lab; UC Berkeley; Stanford University; SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Collaborative Innovation Center of Advanced Microstructures, and Fudan University; and Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science participated in the work.
This work was supported by the Center for Novel Pathways to Quantum Coherence in Materials, an Energy Frontier Research Center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science.