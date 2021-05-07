Still using passwords? This is how to protect yourself

Yesterday, the first Thursday of May, was World Password Day, meant to serve as a reminder of the importance of good password hygiene. However, if that is the purpose, every day should be Password Day.

Passwords not only allow us to shop, learn, socialise online, and date, but also protect us. The issue of personal data security has become even more acute because, with the advent of the pandemic, many users spend more time at home, and as a result, use their devices more. According to a DoubleVerify study, daily time spent on consuming content online has doubled globally since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, from an average of 3 hours 17 minutes to 6 hours 59 minutes.

A recent Kaspersky survey, “Consumer appetite versus action: The state of data privacy amid growing digital dependency”, found that 31% of all respondents had experienced some kind of infection or intrusion on their devices and more than half (53%) of them have incurred financial costs as a result of infection or intrusion.

At the same time, another widespread concern is the safety of our online worlds. 28% of online users experienced attempts to hack their online accounts, with a large number (41%) of these people reporting that they had their social media accounts targeted. A similar number (37%) were targeted through their email account, along with 31% targeted through a cryptocurrency wallet.

Nevertheless, after 2020 and the pandemic more users are trying to follow cyber hygiene rules and monitor the strength of their passwords, as well as the security level of their devices. According to the survey, 89% of all respondents take some of the more common, but effective, personal IT security actions and put them into practice to protect their privacy and keep their personal information safe. Likewise, 37% of people use passwords to lock their files, in the hope of ensuring that their data remains in their hands.

In earlier times, a six-symbol password was safe enough, now users need to invent combinations, which consist of at least eight symbols, but 15 is always better. And this comes hand in hand with two-factor authentication technique, smartphone fingerprints scanners, CAPTCHA and other security measures.

These additional measures vary from device to device and all of them carry their own specific problems. That’s why passwords are inevitable. Kaspersky provided the following tips for the right and wrong ways to use them: