Standard Bank launches eSIM

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Embedding a virtual SIM allows customers to manage multiple mobile plans on a single device without a physical card.

Standard Bank Connect has added an eSIM offering to its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) service. This will allow customers to manage multiple mobile plans on a single device without a physical SIM card.

The eSIM service is available on existing mobile plans, with prepaid eSIM options expected to follow.

An eSIM is a digital SIM embedded directly into compatible smartphones and devices. It allows customers to activate mobile services digitally and store multiple profiles on a single device, making it easier to switch between numbers or plans.

“While eSIM technology is not new, delivering it through a trusted banking platform unlocks additional value for customers, from enhanced security and protection to seamless integration with their financial and lifestyle needs,” said SB Connect executive head Kartik Mistry.

He said that, by embedding connectivity into how customers bank, spend, and travel, Standard Bank Connect will be able to deliver greater value and engagement beyond traditional telecom services.

Why now?

Standard Bank Connect says its eSIM launch aligns with growing demand for flexible mobile solutions. Many consumers now use multiple SIM cards to separate work and personal usage, optimise data costs, or improve network coverage. Industry estimates suggest that a large majority of mobile users in South Africa actively use more than one SIM.

“The continued shift toward multi-sim usage underpins our expansion into eSIM. Our ambition is to see eSIM become a meaningful share of our customer base by the end of 2026,” says Mistry.

Since the business rebranded from Standard Bank Mobile to Connect in June 2024. The MVNO has grown to more than 350,000 subscribers.