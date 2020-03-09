Featured
Stagnant market? Opportunity lurks within
By JON TULLETT, senior research manager of IT Services for IDC sub-Saharan Africa
The market growth is stagnant, the landscape is volatile, and the future is as uncertain as it gets. And that’s not just in South Africa. Volatility and uncertainty have become the gold standard for measuring business sentiment and market outlook. However, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t opportunity and potential for the organisation to succeed, rather that it needs to adapt its outlook and reinforce its agility.
The problem is that everything is unpredictable. Even the experts are battling to find predictability within politics and economy and the Rand has become the most volatile, highly tradeable currency in the world. Events like Eskom, the February financial results, the South African Reserve Bank, Moodys and the ANC National General Council meeting are packed with risk and limited visibility into what conditions they will trigger within the country. The government is under pressure to reduce business risk and create space for organisations to thrive. But while that happens, what can business do now to ensure a sustainable tomorrow?
IT services and cloud computing are at the centre of the storm. Africa is finally receiving direct investment by hyperscale providers as multiple global providers settle down in the country and more continue to come in. The South African Reserve Bank has given its green light for banks and there has been guidance released by SITA for the public sector. Things are happening, change is afoot.
For many companies looking to leverage this opportunity, rapid time to market and an aggressive channel will become standard practice. The mantra ‘adapt or die’ will dominate business behaviour as organisations look to cloud innovation and investment to revisit their foundations and strategies. It’s not a bad place to start, either. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market has seen 31.2x five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGR), showing steady growth across all markets, particularly on-premise software with a 4.8% CAGR.
Hybrid cloud services and infrastructure are areas that have become essential value opportunity for service providers. The technologies that currently impact on business productivity and cloud relevance are tactical, inconsistent and siloed while investment into multiple environments escalates complexity and risk. Data governance is under increased scrutiny and a lack of coordination is dampening innovation. This is further affected by the skills imbalance that’s having an impact across company and industry.
Service providers that can tackle these pain points with relevance and cost-benefit are well-positioned to ride some of the turbulence that lies ahead. If they can show tangible benefits to digital transformation and how organisations can use this as a springboard into the future, then they’re looking at the opportunity, not a calamity. According to the IDC South Africa CIO survey 2019, organisations have seen the biggest benefits to their digital transformation in productivity, revenue generation from existing products, process cycle times, revenue generation from new products and cost efficiencies. The data is proof – digital delivers.
Innovation does have measurable outcomes. Cloud can reshape ICT infrastructure management, business processes, deployment and optimisation, security and industrial processes. Datacentres need to revise their approach to be more focused on optimisation and upgrading existing systems. And partnerships have become critical success factors in the realm of commoditised ICT.
The ecosystem of partnerships has become a dominant trend in the market. Partnerships, collaborative engagements, ecosystems – these are the ways in which companies can expand their growth into new markets and deliver to their clients. By 2022 it’s expected that 78% of enterprises will partner with technology service vendors that are capable of orchestrating technology innovations into business use cases that can drive transformation at scale.
From partnerships to innovative implementations to optimisation and stabilisation, organisations can find opportunity within the complexities of the market today. It just takes a shift in focus, attention to what the market really wants, the ability to build partnerships for sustainable growth, and a clear vision as to how cloud and digital can support growth for customer and market.
Wearable tech makes you invisible to heat sensors
A proof-of-concept technology from the University of California San Diego can hide its wearer from heat-detecting sensors like night-vision goggles – and quickly adapts to temperature changes
Researchers at the University of California San Diego developed a wearable technology that can hide its wearer from heat-detecting sensors such as night vision goggles, even when the ambient temperature changes–a feat that current state of the art technology cannot match. The technology can adapt to temperature changes in just a few minutes, while keeping the wearer comfortable.
The device, which is at the proof-of-concept stage, has a surface that quickly cools down or heats up to match ambient temperatures, camouflaging the wearer’s body heat. The surface can go from 10 to 38 degrees Celsius (50 to 100.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in less than a minute. Meanwhile, the inside remains at the same temperature as human skin, making it comfortable for the wearer. The wireless device can be embedded into fabric, such as an armband. A more advanced version could be worn as a jacket.
To build the device, the team turned to a phase-changing material that’s similar to wax but with more complex properties. The melting point of the material is 30 degrees Celsius (roughly 86 degrees F), the same temperature as the surface temperature of human skin. If the temperature on the outside of the device is higher than that, the material will melt and stabilize, insulating the wearer; if colder, it will slowly solidify, still acting as an insulating layer.
The team, led by UC San Diego mechanical and aerospace engineering professor Renkun Chen, detailed their work in a recent issue of the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
At the technology’s core are materials that can create heating or cooling effects when the ambient temperature changes, and flexible electronics that can be embedded into clothing. The outside layer of the device is driven by a technology that Chen and colleagues detailed in a paper in Science Advances in May 2019. It is made of thermoelectric alloys—materials that use electricity to create a temperature difference—sandwiched between stretchy elastomer sheets. It is powered by a battery and controlled by a wireless circuit board. The device physically cools or heats to a temperature that the wearer chooses.
Current state of the art heat camouflage technology consists of a surface coating that changes how much heat clothing emits at the surface. The coating absorbs the heat from the wearer’s body and reflects only enough energy to match the ambient temperature. However, the coating only works at a predetermined temperature. If the ambient temperature rises or falls, it no longer works.
The researchers’ biggest challenge now is to scale up the technology. Their goal is to create a jacket with the technology built-in, but under current conditions, the garment would weigh 2 kilograms (about 4.5 lbs.), be about 5 millimeters thick and only function for one hour. The team will be looking to find lighter, thinner materials so the garment could weigh two or three times less.
The work was supported by the Advanced Research Project Agency and by a UC San Diego start up grant. It work was performed in part at the San Diego Nanotechnology Infrastructure (SDNI) at UC San Diego, a member of the National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure, which is supported by the National Science Foundation.
Coronavirus means danger lurks in contract fine-print
The coronavirus could have a number of negative effects on business contracts and business leaders should take precautionary steps to minimise risk
As the business world feels the effects the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and takes steps to adapt, travel companies are notifying partners that their ‘force majeure’ policies have been extended to all travellers from Mainland China and all properties within Mainland China. The result is that deposits received by hotels and guesthouses will be repaid to relevant guests regardless of the cancellation policies of these establishments. For smaller business, this can have a severe impact on cashflows.
“Businesses in South Africa should be aware of this and consider whether the outbreak may affect their commercial contracts and if so, which steps they can take to minimise their risk and exposure, both in the short-term and the long-term”, says Nadia Smith, commercial and finance law specialist at Caveat Legal.
Precautionary steps business leaders could take include:
- assessing the risk of the outbreak causing the business or its counterparties to be unable to meet its contractual obligations;
- considering whether the affected contracts include a ‘force majeure’ clause that will offer protection to the business or its counterparties in connection with the outbreak. Force majeure clauses provide relief for a party in the event of certain unforeseeable circumstances (such as war, strikes or natural disasters) occurring that prevent such party from fulfilling its obligations;
- if the performance of the business is contingent upon the supply by counterparties affected by the outbreak, considering alternative strategies to limit any impact such constraints may have on the supply chain;
- reviewing funding agreements to determine whether the outbreak or the reaction of the markets may trigger any material adverse change provisions;
- determining if any additional information needs to be shared with funders or creditors based on the information undertakings included in its contracts (in particular funding agreements);
- considering whether any contractual time limits need to be adjusted to allow sufficient time for fulfilment of obligations;
- when negotiating the terms and conditions of current contracts, inserting provisions addressing potential issues for compliance that may be caused in the long-term;
- checking the insurance arrangements in place for the business and whether they provide for issues such as a break in the supply chain, goods being diverted to different ports or employees being quarantined whilst on business trips; and
- if a contract breach is inevitable, considering whether to enter into good faith negotiation with counterparties to preserve long-term relationships and avoid legal action being taken.