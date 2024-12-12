Max out solar savings with Stage Zero

Photos: supplied

These solar and backup power solutions are designed to let customers start pocketing savings immediately, covering installation, maintenance and repairs at no extra cost.

As electricity costs in South Africa keep climbing, with increases of over 36.1% in 2025 alone, the pressure on households and businesses is only set to get more intense. But what if you could take control of your energy costs — and start saving from day one? That’s precisely what Stage Zero is promising: a smart, affordable way to power up with solar, with no strings attached. Users skip the upfront costs and go straight to the benefits, says the company.

Instant savings

Stage Zero’s solar and backup power solutions are designed to let customers start pocketing savings immediately, covering installation, maintenance and repairs at no extra cost. For example, a typical household in Cape Town that spends R3,500 on electricity per month could save up to 70% monthly by switching to Stage Zero solar solutions, depending on the size of the system and local sunshine levels.

The public can check the numbers with a quick solar savings calculator, which tells them how much they will save each month. Whether in sunny Gauteng or by the breezy coasts, Stage Zero helps customers take full advantage of local sunlight.

Tailored for maximum savings

South Africa has vast solar potential and Stage Zero says it intends to make the most of it. It has conducted extensive research into the solar yield of every corner of the country to ensure customers get the best setup for their location. From the sun-drenched stretches of the Northern Cape to cloudier spots in KwaZulu-Natal, the solutions are optimised to work at peak efficiency in any climate.

The result? More power in users’ hands and more savings in their wallets, regardless of where they call home.

Zero barriers

“We believe everyone should have access to the benefits of solar without the usual hassles,” says Stage Zero. “That’s why we’ve made it easy to get started with zero upfront fees, no lengthy commitments and flexible options that fit your needs. Life changes? No problem. Whether you want to upgrade, scale back, or end your contract, we’re here to make sure your experience is smooth and worry-free.”

Path to financial freedom

With energy costs set to keep rising, switching to solar isn’t just smart—it’s essential. Stage Zero says it is passionate about making solar accessible, affordable and as easy as flipping a switch. There are no hidden costs, no complicated contracts — just an easy, straightforward path to energy savings that starts from day one.