Who’s spying on you?

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A new Kaspersky feature for Android detects suspicious devices tracking the location of a person or object via Bluetooth.

Who’s Spying on Me is the cool name of a new feature Kaspersky is introducing in its mobile apps for Android phones. In addition to stalkerware detection, the new feature provides protection from offline stalking by detecting suspicious devices tracking the location of a person or object via Bluetooth technology.

According to the latest State of Stalkerware report, 40% of people surveyed worldwide stated they have experienced stalking or suspect they are being spied on. Kaspersky remains committed to protecting users from digital stalking and has recently updated its mobile portfolio for Android by introducing a new feature which is also available in the free version.

Who’s Spying on Me is a set of functions providing comprehensive protection against both online and offline stalking. It not only detects stalkerware installed by abusers to monitor their victims, but also notifies users about clandestine Bluetooth devices, including wireless tags, which can be used to track the movements and location of a person or object.

For instance, with Kaspersky’s new feature users will be able to see on the application screen a list of suspicious devices that have been nearby for a long time and in the same location. In addition, users can compile a list of trusted devices, obtain weekly statistics of unique Bluetooth devices detected in their surroundings, and schedule a series of scanning sessions.

The functionality of Who’s Spying on Me includes:

A stalkerware scanner that detects spying apps and software that can access the person’s messages, emails, photos, contacts, phone call history, and geolocation, which may have been secretly installed on the smartphone. This functionality is now available in the free version of the app.

A device scanner that discovers Bluetooth trackers within a 100-meter radius (accounting for physical barriers that may weaken the radio signal), such as a wireless tag planted in a car by a perpetrator allegedly planning to steal it.

Risk assessment. All detected Bluetooth devices are classified (e.g. airtags, smart tags or other BLE tags, etc.), and suspicious devices are flagged. For instance, a device with a static MAC address that continuously changes its location along with the object, and has high signal strength, will be flagged as suspicious.

Permission control, notifying users about installed apps that are allowed to use a smartphone's camera, microphone, and location services. This aims to draw extra attention to user privacy and help them manage the relevant settings mindfully.

“Kaspersky has been at the forefront of the fight against stalkerware, and we were the first in the industry to warn users about third-party tracking of this type. As digital violence evolves, especially with emerging tracking technologies, we understand that our users need extended protection. We are continuously developing our products with a user-focused approach and have expanded the functionality of our mobile app in order to protect users from digital stalking, including its offline formats, which can be very dangerous. Moreover, our team continues to work on further improvements to the functionality of our mobile solutions, to be introduced next year, for an even better user experience and the protection of users’ digital lives,” comments Marina Titova, Vice President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

Leading the fight against stalkerware, Kaspersky became the first company to launch spyware protection in Kaspersky for Android in 2019. That same year, the company co-founded the Coalition Against Stalkerware, an initiative that brings together private IT companies, NGOs, research institutions, and law enforcement agencies to combat intrusive software and raise awareness about technology-facilitated abuse. In collaboration with global law enforcement agencies, the Coalition combats cyberstalking and provides crucial support to victims of online abuse. What began with 10 stakeholders has now expanded to over 40, all working together to share expertise and tackle the issue of online violence. The Coalition’s website, available in seven languages, offers guidance and assistance to victims who suspect that an abuser may have installed stalkerware on their device.

Updated Kaspersky for Android is available for download here.