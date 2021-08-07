Spotify keeps fans connected through music

Several surveys conducted over the past year have showcased how the Gen Z audience in particular have been craving shared communal experiences. Over the same period, Spotify has also noted an increase in content streaming as people seek out ways to stay entertained and informed as well as connected.

Recently, First National Bank recorded an increase in their customers’ spending on online services since lockdown started. The subscription to music streaming apps surged 44%, with usage of Spotify increasing the most by 83%.

Spotify has also seen an increase in the number of people using the platform to co-create and share audio content – using music as a key communication form to create those engaging experiences.

Collaborative playlists are a way for users to co-curate playlists with friends, by each adding tracks they want. Creating a playlist that has a ‘feel’ of each user gives people the experience of being together. The popularity of collaborative playlists across sub-Saharan Africa was showcased in recent data released by Spotify.

Over the past 90 days, collaborative playlists received the most plays in South Africa, with “The Business’’ by Tiësto as the most played track in local collaborative playlists.

Nigeria and Kenya saw a 35% and 40% increase in collaborative playlist plays respectively, with “Far Away” by Nigerian, Afro-fusion singer Brainboy as the most played in Nigeria, and “Calling My Phone” by 6LACK, Lil Tjay taking the most plays in Kenya.

Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania also saw an increase in the plays on collaborative playlists over the period.

Another way to share is through Group Sessions, which allow for the simultaneous listening of songs and podcasts. In the past 90 days, South Africa had the highest group session listening rate across sub-Saharan Africa. The most popular track in group sessions in South Africa was “05:12 Space Caress’’ by Danger, with Nigerians loving “Dimension (feat. Skepta & Rema)’’ by JAE5, and “Baby Bumblebee’’ by Julie Gardner most popular in group sessions in Kenya.

“Features such as collaborative playlists and group sessions aid music discovery – a key imperative for Spotify,” says Phiona Okumu, head of music for Spotify Sub Saharan Africa. “As Spotify’s presence and popularity continues to grow across Africa, we are encouraged that our audience are continuing to uncover and explore the many features on offer that can only amplify their listening experience. Spotify is so much more than simply an audio streaming service. Users can ‘’soundtrack their lives’’ from the moment they wake up to when they go to sleep at night, and everything in between and seamlessly share this across other social media apps like Facebook and Instagram. The platform provides an opportunity to connect through a shared love of music, providing comfort to many over the isolation of the past months.”