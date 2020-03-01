Featured
Spanish drone breaks flight record
Imagine being able to fly your drone for a whole day without wasting time charging batteries? It is now possible, after the hybrid Multirotor Hybrix drone from Quaternium achieved a new autonomous flight world record of 8 hours and 10 minutes.
Six years ago, then startup Quaternium came up with a disruptive innovation: the first fuel-electric hybrid drone, inspired by hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry. In 2015, the company made a flight of 3 hours and 10 minutes with its Multirotor Hybrix. Since then, the achievements of hybrid drones have created a new category of long-range drones, which promises to unlock demanding commercial applications. Multi-rotor hybrids multiply the flight time more than 10 times compared to electrical solutions.
Quaternium pulverised existing records with an experimental version of a 25 kg MTOW of its new Hybrix 2.1 drone.
The Hybrix UAV took off at 08:52 at Valencia, Spain, and landed at 17:02, performing a hover of 490 minutes and setting a new world record flight duration for a hybrid drone. The Hybrix flight lasted nearly an hour longer than the previous record flight, set by the Chinese company Richen Power.
The company has posted a video demonstration of the record:
Most multi-copters offer flying times between 25 to and 40 minutes, forcing the pilot to carry many batteries and lose most of their time reloading instead of flying.
Hybrix has the support of the European Union through its innovation programme Horizon 2020, which promotes disruptive innovation projects, and science and industry leadership. The project has also received numerous awards from institutions like AUVSI, IVACE, CDTI and the Ministry of Industry.
Potential applications of the Hybrix is include aerial missions for safety or first aid responders. During an emergency, when time is running out and and lives are at stake, a drone flying long term is an unparalleled ally. From floods to forest fires, earthquakes to tsunamis, natural events are causing enormous damage to infrastructure, communications systems and basic services. For more than 10 years, quadricopters have proven their value in assessing disaster damage, as the case of the Sichuan earthquake and Hurricane Florence. In both events, drones were used to search for missing persons and identify as many people as possible. Despite their usefulness, they had a major limitation: lack of endurance. They could only cover small areas of the territory at a time, slowing down the results.
This motivated Quaternium to develop a drone with much greater endurance. With Hybrix, rescue workers and firefighters can identify red zones and quickly assess the damage while searching for survivors. Thanks to the unique features of this hybrid drone, such situations can be handled more safely and help responders make decisions quickly and accurately.
- The Quaternium Multirotor is now available worldwide. Find out more at www.quaternium.com .
Streaming services in SA pull in R500m from FNB
Video and music streaming is rising significantly as South African consumers look for ways to be entertained at a fraction of the usual costf
The use of video and music streaming services is rising significantly as South African consumers continue to look for ways to be entertained at a fraction of the usual cost. This has emerged from the latest stats revealed on spending on these services via FNB.
The bank has disclosed that, in the 12 months to January 2020, its customers paid close to R500-million in subscription and gift card purchases from Netflix, Showmax and Spotify. Typically, subscription fees to such services can range from approximately R59 to R170 per month. The Bank says it recorded a consistent month-on-month increase in the number of customers who use these services.
“The increasing use of content-on-demand platforms is not surprising as consumers are constantly looking for ways to stretch every Rand and manage their money a lot better,” says Raj Makanjee, chief executive of FNB Retail. “Our Retail transactional activity shows that over 60% of subscriptions are by our Premium* accountholders who earn a minimum monthly gross income of R25,000.
“The flexibility of content-on-demand platforms allows families to customise their own experience and playlists, with the convenience to consume content as and when they want to. In some cases, families can create secondary profiles for various family members. This can be of great convenience and a cost saving for families that have children in varsities or other parts of the country.”
FNB Consumer chief executive Christoph Nieuwoudt says that, beyond flexibility and convenience, access to affordable data and smart technology is a contributing factor to consumer uptake.
“In 2019, we introduced free telco services for customers who use FNB Connect,” he said. “This contributes to helping customers save, not only on telco, but in other areas of their lives which are impacted by access to affordable telco services. In the long run, we will continue to invest in our platform to help customers improve the way they manage their money.”
Emerging technologies bite into SA jobs market
Recruiters have seen a decline in demand across most industries within South Africa as companies look for ways to increase output and productivity, while at the same time cutting costs. Instead of hiring more people, they are turning to automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, digital and broader technology to achieve these goals.
This is the conclusion reached by Michael Page International in its 2020 Guide to Salaries & Skills in South Africa. However, the company has also identified fascinating trends in technology recruitment.
“We have seen an increased need for strong commercial leaders with the capabilities to steer businesses through these challenging economic times, focusing on guiding and leading the workforce, and increasing the bottom,” says Paul Newman, associate director of Michael Page South Africa.
“The last year has proven to be challenging for the professional labour market within South Africa, due to various economic and political reasons. The year started cautiously, with the General Elections held on 8 May, and investors adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach. This has, however, continued with policy uncertainty such as expropriation of land without compensation, underlined by the highest unemployment rate since comparable data was recorded in 2008, peaking at 29.1% in the third quarter of last year.
“Overall, we have seen a decline in demand across most industries within South Africa, with certain industries feeling the impact more than others. Companies are looking for ways to increase output and productivity, while at the same time cutting costs. Therefore, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, digital and in broader terms, technology is playing a bigger role in achieving the above mentioned goals.
“South Africa is also facing a brain drain of highly skilled labour who are opting to emigrate; this is creating a talent gap in the market, further contributing to the challenges of investing in the economy.”
Newman points out that 2019 will also be fondly remembered by South Africans as the year the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup and Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe.
“There is a renewed sense of hope and achievement spreading across the country. South Africans are resilient and have overcome many challenges in the past. There are some real success stories to celebrate all over the country, from innovative start-ups showing phenomenal growth and a fresh new approach to doing business in Africa, to larger multi-nationals with world-renowned structures and processes continuing to be pillars of the economy.”
Kagiso Rangaka, manager at Michael Page Technology South Africa, says The big incumbent banks have always been heavily invested in technology, but much of this investment had been towards maintaining legacy infrastructure and making incremental change, with limited incentives to disrupt.
“Even efforts that were intended to be ‘disruptive’, were often poorly conceptualised and offered more theatrical than bottom-line value. However, this is changing for two key reasons,” he says.
“Firstly, a deteriorating economic outlook is forcing incumbents to finally ‘bank’ the benefits of past digitisation efforts by cutting branches and workforces. This will only be expedited by new investments in robotics that, with little systems impact, automate data entry and checking that was still being done by humans.
“Secondly, new capital, a more open regulatory environment, and customer discontent, has led to the emergence of new entrants that are unconstrained by legacy systems, bloated workforces and inertia. Tyme Bank, Discovery, Yoco and Jumo have been able to leverage new tech and business models from the get-go. Such entrants are forcing incumbents to invest more, and demand more from their tech and innovation efforts. Big bets are being made in innovation processes, cloud and AI.”
Rangaka says bets in innovation processes and collaboration tools should help make available more relevant customer value propositions quicker. Cloud platforms should help incumbents become more agile, in terms of both lower cost scalability as well as in being able to integrate best of breed services and partners.
“The informed application of AI should empower incumbents to better offer the nuanced, personalised experiences that big tech (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon) has made customers get accustomed to. These bets will all be underpinned by the skills required to secure, manage and optimise networks, especially those in the cloud and new mobile application endpoints.”
These bets are reflected in the skills that companies say they are currently lacking, as well as what they expect to need in future, says Rangaka. As a result, there will be losers as well as winners.
“Mainframe specialists will have to re-tool to develop micro-services. Project managers will have to morph into Scrum masters. Data analysts will have to learn the No-SQL paradigms prevalent in the AI world. Application developers will have to apply their skills to the Internet of Things and mobile. Not everyone will cope.
“Companies will have to mix new recruitment with up-skilling, contracting, off-shoring and fintech partnerships, as skills shortages, increased specialisation and needs volatility may not make full time onboarding practical.”