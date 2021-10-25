Sony launches 33-MP Alpha 7 IV

Sony has announced three new additions to its imaging line-up — the interchangeable-lens camera Alpha 7 IV (model ILCE-7M4) with newly developed 33- megapixel (approx., effective) full-frame image sensor and two new flashes, the HVL-F60RM2 and HVL-F46RM.

The Alpha 7 IV features many of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies including the latest Bionz XR processing engine and advanced AF (autofocus) capabilities based on the flagship Alpha 1 model. The Alpha 7 IV also boasts 33 MP resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication, bringing new meaning to what a ‘basic’ camera can accomplish.

“With the introduction of the Alpha 7 III, we set the baseline for what full-frame cameras should deliver and now it is time to redefine those boundaries,” said Murat Gebeceli, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East & Africa. “The Alpha 7 IV brings together the best of Sony imaging technology to deliver a fantastic experience in both stills and video, meaning that users in the Middle East & Africa region will be able to capture exactly the content that they want, in whatever situation they find themselves in.”

The model was also developed with the environment in mind by using Sony’s recycled plastic called SORPLAS for the camera body and the packaging with recyclable materials.

Outstanding image quality

With a newly developed 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, superior image quality, and Wide ISO sensitivity range expandable to ISO 50-204800 is achieved. The high resolution enables the camera to express smooth gradation, fine details and textures of the subject while reducing noise. Its 15-stop dynamic range allows a wide expressive range while Creative Look settings can help to create original looks effortlessly for both stills and video.

Faster AF performance

The latest processing engine Bionz XR used in the flagship Alpha 1 delivers high-speed AF, uninterrupted continuous shooting at 10frames per second. The Alpha 7 IV tracks subjects with Real-Time Tracking and 759 phase-detection AF points in a focal-plane phase-detection AF system that covers approximately 94% of the image area.

Higher-resolution movie technology

The camera inherits technology taken from real-world movie production including S-Cinetone – adopted from Sony’s highly regarded Cinema Line cameras used by a broad range of filmmakers and content creators – to deliver a rich, cinematic look. High-quality movie is achieved with 4K 60p recording in Super 35mm mode and up to 4K 30p recording with 7K oversampling in full-frame mode. The new camera also features 10-bit depth 4:2:2 colour sampling to enable natural gradation, XAVC S-I™ intra-frame encoding for more efficient editing workflows and XAVC HS for doubled compression efficiency.

Videographers can record 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video continuously for more than an hour, thanks to the camera’s heat-dissipating structure. Optical ‘Active Mode’ image stabilisation helps optimum video shooting. They can also benefit from the 3.0-type 1.03 million-dot (approx.) side-opening vari-angle touch-panel rear LCD monitor, top-panel REC button and high-capacity Z-series battery.

The Alpha 7 IV body is built with magnesium alloy to achieve a robustness while minimising its weight. In addition, the redesigned structure and lens lock button contribute to enhanced dust and moisture resistance.

Enhanced workflow capabilities

The connection between the camera and mobile application Imaging Edge Mobile is simplified via Bluetooth, and fast data transfer is possible by 5 GHz/2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

What’s more, the camera has a range of new features to support live streaming and remote communication without the need for dedicated software. UVC (USB Video Class) and UAC (USB Audio Class) turn the Alpha 7 IV into a high-performance live streaming camera when connected to a computer or smartphone. High image quality such as 4K 15p and 1080 FHD 60p deliver realistic video for remote sharing and the Alpha 7 IV’s digital audio interface can be paired with a range of mics and accessories to deliver high-quality sound.

Availability

The Alpha 7 IV will be available from November 2021 in the Middle East & Africa. For a full list of specs and information, visit https://www.sony.com/en-ae/electronics/interchangeable-lens-cameras/ilce-7m4.