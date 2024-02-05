What happens to safety when software defines cars?

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Vehicles need cybersecurity, writes JOHN WALL, SVP of BlackBerry and head of its QNX platform for automotive and other systems.

For over the past 35 years, BlackBerry’s QNX software has become a big part of everyday life. People encounter BlackBerry QNX-controlled systems whenever they drive a car, watch TV, or use the Internet. The ultra-reliable nature of the software makes it the preferred choice for mission-critical systems such as cars, air traffic control systems, surgical robots, and nuclear power plants.

BlackBerry QNX automotive-grade software platforms are deployed in In-Vehicle Infotainment, Cluster, Telematics, Acoustics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This mission-critical software has ISO 26262 and ASIL-D certifications.

BlackBerry technologies including QNX’s mission-critical software, Certicom’s elliptical curve cryptography and it’s Over the Air software update solution provides complete life cycle management capability for embedded software deployments.

Global leaders like Cisco, Delphi, General Electric, Siemens, and Thales have discovered BlackBerry QNX and Certicom’s security solutions give them the only software platform upon which to build reliable, scalable, secure, and high-performance applications for markets such as automotive, medical, industrial automation, power generation, and data networking.

BlackBerry QNX is a subsidiary of BlackBerry Ltd., a mobile-native company software and services company dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things. BlackBerry QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with its products distributed in over 100 countries worldwide.

MOVE caught up with John Wall, Senior vice president and Head of BlackBerry QNX. Within this interview, John touches on the importance of cybersecurity within vehicles and how safety within software-defined vehicles is critical as the automotive industry evolves.