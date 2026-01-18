Slackbot AI agent enters the workplace

Image supplied.

The Salesforce AI work assistant is designed to support everyday work by using organisational context, permissions, and connected enterprise systems.

Slackbot, Salesforce’s AI-powered work assistant built into Slack, is now available for Business+ and Enterprise+ customers. The tool was revealed at Dreamforce 2025, the company’s annual conference, where it outlines strategy and updates for its cloud-based customer relationship and enterprise platforms.

While AI tools have become common in consumer use, their adoption in enterprise environments has been more uneven, often limited by fragmented systems, inconsistent outputs, and a lack of access to organisational context. Salesforce outlined an approach to address these challenges through Agentforce 360, positioning Slack as the primary conversational interface where employees and AI agents can interact using shared data, workflows, and real-time business information.

The company’s aim is to embed enterprise-grade AI directly into everyday workplace communication, allowing employees to access insights and trigger actions within the tools they already use.

According to Salesforce, Slackbot functions as a built-in work agent that uses existing Slack conversations, files, and integrations to assist employees with routine tasks, while operating within established permissions and access controls. The company says it can be used to surface information, organise work, create content, schedule meetings, and initiate actions without requiring users to leave Slack or adopt new tools.

Image supplied.

Slackbot is available out of the box for businesses and is intended to serve as a central interface for working with Agentforce and third-party agents, enabling actions and workflow orchestration through a single conversational experience grounded in enterprise data.

“Slackbot isn’t just another copilot or AI assistant,” says Parker Harris, Slack CTO and Salesforce co-founder. “It’s the front door to the Agentic Enterprise, powered by Salesforce. This brings AI that is grounded in your company’s data, workflows, and Slack conversations, right into the flow of work. It is the crucial step to realising the future we’ve been building toward – bringing Agentforce 360 to life with an intuitive, conversational interface, and elevating every human with enterprise-grade AI.”

Trust, context, and co-ordination

Enterprise adoption of AI has been constrained by concerns around trust, particularly when systems are expected to support sensitive tasks and business-critical decisions. For AI agents to be effective in this environment, they need access to organisational context, including what employees are working on, who they collaborate with, and where decisions and supporting information are documented. This also requires strict adherence to permissions, access controls, and data protection requirements, as well as integration into existing workflows rather than operating as a separate layer.

Many AI agents fall short in these areas, says Salesforce, often existing as standalone tools that require users to switch between applications and repeatedly provide context. While such systems may demonstrate advanced capabilities, the lack of continuity and contextual awareness can limit their usefulness in day-to-day work.

Salesforce positions Slackbot as addressing these limitations by being embedded directly within Slack, making it available to employees without additional setup or training. According to the company, Slackbot draws on existing conversations, files, channels, and organisational relationships visible to each user, while operating within established permission frameworks. This contextual grounding is intended to improve the relevance and accuracy of responses and actions initiated through the agent.

Salesforce says Slackbot is designed to evolve alongside the broader Agentforce ecosystem. As additional agents are deployed across an organisation, Slackbot is expected to act as a central interface, coordinating actions across systems and agents based on user requests. In the near term, the company describes Slackbot as a tool for streamlining everyday work, with a longer-term role as a primary point of interaction between employees and AI agents within Slack.