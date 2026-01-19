Hayo fights SIM swap fraud

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Hayo, a national mobile registry (NMR) platform, has been enhanced to help governments and mobile operators combat the rise in SIM swap fraud and mobile theft. The new modules provide authorities with more control over mobile identities and device activity, enabling the detection and prevention of attacks that threaten citizens, national revenues and digital trust.

SIM swap scams are a major security concern worldwide, affecting an estimated 25% of mobile subscribers in some markets like Kenya, while surging by 1,055% in the UK last year according to Cifas. At the same time, illegal, stolen and counterfeit devices remain active on national networks due to limited oversight.

Combined with grey-market imports and tax leakage, these issues can cost governments billions of dollars in lost revenue annually. Hayo’s expanded NMR platform provides a system for governments and mobile operators to monitor, validate and control device and SIM activity.

“We’re taking our NMR platform to the next level to enable governments to strengthen identity protection, secure mobile networks, and protect citizens from fraud techniques that are evolving at a fast pace,” says Hayo CEO Feraz Ahmed. “By analysing SIM activity in real time and strengthening device intelligence, we’re providing all the tools needed to combat SIM swap attacks, remove stolen devices from networks, and reinforce trust across digital economies.”

The updated NMR platform includes advanced SIM swap detection capabilities that identify abnormal SIM or port-out activity within milliseconds. This enables authorities to disrupt account-takeover attempts before they affect users. It enhances the management of stolen devices with improved device pairing, expanded reporting, and integration with GSMA data and national blacklists. The system is designed for end-to-end automation and can be fully configured to comply with country-specific rules and regulatory requirements.

Sergio Rodrigues, Hayo director of strategic partnerships and product, says: “Governments need intelligence-led tools that can reveal blind spots, enforce compliance, and provide a full, real-time picture of what is happening across their mobile ecosystem. Our expanded NMR platform delivers that visibility, making national networks safer, protecting citizens, and shielding governments from the risks posed by counterfeit or non-compliant devices.”

Hayo launched the NMR platform in June 2025. It aims to help governments strengthen compliance, eliminate counterfeit devices and secure digital tax revenue. Hayo is working closely with governments, mobile operators, customs, police forces and regulators to continually evolve the solution according to public requirements. The NMR platform aims to protect businesses and citizens, close grey-market gaps, and building safer, more resilient digital economies globally.