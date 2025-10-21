Photo courtesy Salesforce.

New integrations bring OpenAI frontier models and Salesforce into unified experiences across both platforms.

Salesforce signalled its intention to inject new life into its AI ambitions during last week’s Dreamforce 2025 conference in San Francisco. Amid industry speculation that its pioneering efforts in developing AI agents had not given it the market dominance it had expected, Salesforce joined forces with ChatGPT creators OpenAI to announce a new generation of employee and consumer experiences. These would be powered by Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 and OpenAI “frontier models”.

The partnership will let companies access Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 platform in ChatGPT, querying sales records, reviewing customer conversations, or building Tableau visualisations, by typing a query into ChatGPT. They can also use OpenAI’s latest frontier models, including GPT-5, to build AI agents and prompts within the Salesforce Platform.

A new commerce experience will give shared customers the ability to sell to hundreds of millions of potential US users in ChatGPT while keeping full control of their processes, data, and customer relationships.

The partnership combines OpenAI’s frontier models and capabilities and Salesforce’s data-grounded enterprise workflows across ChatGPT and Slack, which together support over 800-million weekly users and 5.2-billion weekly messages, respectively. As a result, this makes it easier for Salesforce and OpenAI customers to tap into powerful, enterprise-grade AI, in their preferred surface environment.

“Our partnership with Salesforce is about making the tools people use every day work better together, so work feels more natural and connected. It’s an important step in how AI can improve daily workflows under our efforts together,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.

“As consumers, we already get instant recommendations or insights from ChatGPT,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “Now enterprises can deliver that same intelligence and immediacy. By uniting the world’s leading frontier AI with the world’s #1 AI CRM, we’re creating the trusted foundation for companies to become Agentic Enterprises.”

Integration Across Both Platforms

The announcement includes the following integrations:

Agentforce 360 apps in ChatGPT: Salesforce’s apps will be accessible through the Apps in ChatGPT program, bringing enterprise intelligence, CRM data, and Tableau visualisations right into ChatGPT conversations.

Instant Checkout and Agentforce Commerce: Agentforce Commerce will integrate with the Agentic Commerce Protocol, the standard that powers Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, designed to give merchants a new way to reach hundreds of millions of potential customers while keeping full control of their orders, payments, fulfillment, and customer relationships.

Agentforce Commerce will integrate with the Agentic Commerce Protocol, the standard that powers Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, designed to give merchants a new way to reach hundreds of millions of potential customers while keeping full control of their orders, payments, fulfillment, and customer relationships. ChatGPT in Slack: The ChatGPT app for Slack now brings ChatGPT directly into Slack, enabling teams to quickly and seamlessly surface insights, draft content, and summarise complex conversations in the flow of work. The integration also improves Slack search results by incorporating internal knowledge from ChatGPT-connected tools.

The ChatGPT app for Slack now brings ChatGPT directly into Slack, enabling teams to quickly and seamlessly surface insights, draft content, and summarise complex conversations in the flow of work. The integration also improves Slack search results by incorporating internal knowledge from ChatGPT-connected tools. Codex in Slack: Codex, an OpenAI agent that writes and edits code based on natural language instructions, can now be tagged inside a Slack channel or thread — letting it grab relevant context, pick the right environment, and respond with a link to the completed task in Codex Cloud.

Codex, an OpenAI agent that writes and edits code based on natural language instructions, can now be tagged inside a Slack channel or thread — letting it grab relevant context, pick the right environment, and respond with a link to the completed task in Codex Cloud. OpenAI in Agentforce360 Platform: Salesforce will bring OpenAI’s reasoning, voice, and multimodal capabilities into Agentforce 360 Platform, making agentic enterprise experiences more intelligent and powerful. OpenAI will also be featured as a preferred model, giving Agentforce 360 customers the option to select it as their default LLM for the Atlas Reasoning Engine and Prompt Builder. Apps like Agentforce Sales can also incorporate OpenAI frontier models for richer context and faster analysis.

Any unreleased services or features referenced here are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.