Dirty shoes meet their robot match

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ClearX, a new shoe-cleaning device launched in China this week, can wash, dry and sanitise a pair of trainers in 90 minutes, writes JASON BANNIER.

Dirty shoes may soon have their own miniature car wash. Inside the ClearX, an automated shoe-care appliance, footwear stays mounted on rotating supports while a robotic arm does the cleaning.

A crowdfunding Kickstarter campaign was launched for the product this week (10 November 2026). The project smashed a US$25,490 funding goal in less than 24 hours, raising several times the target amount.

ClearX, developed by Chinese technology company Brolan, uses two moving nozzles to spray water containing microscopic bubbles onto shoes. The bubbles help loosen dirt, while a pressure-sensing robotic arm fitted with soft velvet sleeves wipes the outer surfaces.

Each shoe is held on an individual support that rotates 360°, allowing the cleaning mechanism to reach different areas without the tumbling action of a conventional washing machine.

After washing, a dual-channel airflow system dries the footwear from the inside and outside. Temperatures remain below 50°C to reduce the risk of damaging shoe materials and adhesives. An ozone treatment is designed to sanitise the shoes and reduce odours during drying.

According to Brolan, the system uses approximately one litre of water per pair. Removable clean-water and wastewater tanks eliminate the need for a plumbing connection, while a full water tank can support three cleaning cycles.

Users can choose between automatic cleaning, quick cleaning, deep cleaning and drying modes. The machine features physical controls and can also be operated through a companion smartphone app.

ClearX supports water-washable footwear, including running shoes and trainers made from mesh, canvas, knit fabrics and synthetic leather. However, materials such as suede, nubuck and patent leather are unsuitable for the washing process. The machine accommodates one pair at a time.

ClearX is expected to start shipping to buyers globally from May 2027.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.