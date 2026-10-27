BrightLearn connects schools and AI

Photo courtesy Bright Learn portal.

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BrightLearn, a South African education platform, aims to help learners improve their marks through personalised learning support. The system provides digital learning materials, school administration tools and parent communication features. Several AI tools are planned to help children understand difficult concepts and reduce teachers’ workloads.

The platform will launch on 7 November 2026. Schools can request a customised version featuring their name, logo and colours. Learners, teachers and parents will be able to access the service through phones, tablets and computers.

A learner who misses an extra class, for example, could catch up by watching a recording rather than relying entirely on notes from classmates. Teachers can conduct live lessons remotely, upload recordings and share textbooks, assessments and other resources for learners to revisit when revising or struggling with a topic.

Parents can follow their children’s progress without having to wait for a school report. Attendance records, marks and school announcements are accessible through the portal, which provides a messaging function for communicating directly with teachers.

Beyond the classroom features, BrightLearn is designed to handle much of the administrative work involved in running a school. Enrolments, learner records, attendance registers, notices and payments can be managed digitally, reducing reliance on printed documents and separate systems.

An ambitious part of BrightLearn’s offering involves AI tools intended to provide additional assistance when learners struggle with their schoolwork.

One planned feature, called Bright Spark, would allow a learner to photograph handwritten work and receive feedback on mistakes. According to the company, the AI would identify errors, provide hints and suggest areas to study further.

Another tool, Ask AI, is designed to generate practice questions based on South African curriculum material and past examination papers. BrightLearn plans to offer personalised lessons, assistance with early reading and performance insights that could help teachers identify learners requiring additional attention.

“Our ambition is clear: to help a learner achieving 30% build the understanding and confidence to reach 60% and above through consistent, personalised support,” Rofhiwa Nemukula, BrightLearn founder, told Gadget.

Reducing routine marking and paperwork forms part of the approach, allowing teachers to spend more time helping children who need individual support.

Schools interested in the system can begin with a free 30-day pilot involving teachers, learners and parents. BrightLearn handles the initial setup and provides training before schools move to a subscription priced per learner.

A subscription model extends beyond school management software. Schools can receive a website with hosting and branding support, along with one Kids in Tech visit per quarter. These sessions give learners opportunities to explore AI and practical technology skills through hands-on activities.

* Visit the BrightLearn website here.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.