Second time round as MTN Money goes live in January
MTN will make a second attempt at capturing the mobile money market in South Africa next month. It has announced that its mobile money service, MoMo, will go live in January 2020, “allowing customers to send, receive, save and spend money as well as pay for goods and services using their mobile phones”.
MoMo is the successor to MTN Mobile Money, which was shut down in South Africa in 2016. This came hard on the heels of Vodacom closing down its Mpesa service in South Africa, despite it being wildly successful in Kenya and Tanzania. Similarly, MTNMobile Money was a major success in Uganda and Ghana, but failed to gain traction in South Africa.
“The operating costs of providing a mobile money platform has become prohibitive,” said Larry Annetts, MTN’s chief consumer officer, in a statement at the time.
World Wide Worx conducted extensive research into the success of these services in other African countries, and concluded that this as based on mobile money meeting a desperate need. In South Africa, the retail money transfer market was well established, and a high proportion of adults had bank accounts, obviating the need for a new form of money transfer. Since the mobile money services were not easy to use, nor cheap in terms of transaction cost, they did not succeed in converting a high proportion of the population. Numerous success factors that were not present in South Africa were also identified in other countries.
The announcement of MoMo’s launch date came as MTN was finalising its engagements with the relevant regulatory bodies and authorities, including the South African Reserve Bank.
MTN said it welcomed the positive conclusion of these engagements and looked forward to making MoMo available to all consumers via USSD functionality on *120*151# (MTN customers can dial *151# for free) as well as via App download in the Google Play store and the Apple App store by 30 January 2020.
“The introduction of this mobile money service is a pivotal step in MTN’s strategy and represents MTN’s participation in the next phase of increasing convergence we are seeing between financial services and mobile technology,” said MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa.
“We have been deliberate in selecting best of breed technology to enable MoMo,” he said. “To this end MoMo will run on the Ericsson Converged Wallet and we’re exciting to be partnering with them across the Group.”
Felix Kamenga, MTN SA Chief Officer of Mobile Financial Services, said: “We are delighted to make this payments service available to South Africans as many of our people remain unbanked. Our research shows that approximately 11-million South African’s remain unbanked, while 50% of the adult population remain thinly served. MoMo aims to bridge this gap with this innovative mobile moneyoffering, providing a payments solution that encourages financial inclusion.
“MoMo has been through rigorous testing and we are confident that consumers will reap the benefits of our efforts in this regard. Our investment in our network means that we able to evolve with the ever-changing Fin-Tech landscape, making us the best network for mobile financial service.”
Kamenga also pointed to MTN’s mobile money successes in other African countries. “We have learnt what to do as well as what not to do and we believe that MTN has significant footprint in South Africa to reach underbanked and underserved communities still heavily reliant on cash to transact.
“This represents an MTN Group effort as we worked with our counterparts in other markets, tapping into technical and human resources available from established markets which made this journey easier.”
During the initial phase MoMo will only be available to MTN customers, with basic services, but the company promises “further innovation in early 2020 that aims to bring even more South Africans into the digital economy”.
Users of MoMo do not need to have a bank account but must be South African residents, 18 years or older, with a valid South African ID. Users also need to be active MTN customers to qualify for selected promotional offers.
Initial functionality of MoMo will allow users to:
• Send money to any working cell phone number in SA;
• Buy prepaid services like electricity, data and SMS bundles.
• Pay for purchases at selected till points.
• Perform Cash In and Cash Out transactions at any MTN store or Mobile Money Agents.
No minimum balance will be required. There are no monthly finance charges and no automated debits. MTN customers can get cash back every time they buy something at selected merchants. MTN says there will be a promotional offer of 100% bonus for users who buy MTN Airtime bundles using MoMo.
TikTok trends for SA revealed in big 2019 Throwback
The TikTok video-sharing social network has launched an-app 2019 year-end rewind that lists the most popular TikTok creators, challenges, stickers , hits and hashtags – including #bringithomebokke
It has been a year filled with fun, laughter and extraordinary moments as we watched millions of South Africans jump onto TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-form videos, to express themselves and entertain others in 2019. Through viral challenges, popular stickers, filters and effects, South Africans took centre stage in 2019 to show off their greatest attributes in ways that tugged at our heartstrings or made us roll on the floor with laughter.
As the year draws to a close, all users were invited to vote for their favourite and the most creative video content based on five different categories.
Without further ado, here are the 2019 winners based on user votes:
- Best in Comedy:
The first category celebrates the TikTok comedians who kept the community laughing in 2019. The award in this category goes to comedian, @troysheperds, who is known for his local South African humour. When he isn’t imitating women and cross-dressing, he’s commenting on relatable, cultural differences in a light-hearted and humorous way.
Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@troysheperds/video/6733600881947757830
- Best in Dance:
Known for featuring the coolest tracks, TikTok hosted a number of dance challenges that got everyone’s feet moving this year. One of the most popular was the #MacarenaChallenge. And the award goes to professional dancer, @kelly_kikx!
Video: https://vm.tiktok.com/xb3ThX/
- Best in Fashion:
This category includes the TikTok creators who kept up with 2019 fashion trends and how they shared this with the community. Based on her glowing videos, makeup artist @glowup_entle was crowned 2019’s TikTok fashionista.
Video: https://vm.tiktok.com/xbCcyt/
- Best Moving Moment:
Browsing through TikTok can often be an emotional journey as you never know what content you’re going to find. We have to congratulate @chanegrobler as she definitely kept the community in touch with their emotions this year through her boss acting skills.
Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@chanegrobler/video/6604449827214331141
- Best Transition:
TikTok videos are best watched with a smooth transition between compiled videos. But who was the smoothest of them all? We say @curlykenter. Congratulations.
Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@curlykenter/video/6710944134883970310
As a platform that encourages creative expression, TikTok has naturally attracted a diverse list of local celebrities who are using TikTok to create bite-sized, fun videos that give fans a sneak peek into their day-to-day lives. The most popular creators in 2019 include Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, Sho Madjozi, Mr Cashtime (K.O), and Busiswaah.
Furthermore, as a platform that empowers users to showcase their true selves and real lives, TikTok has also served as the launchpad for an array of local creators. The most popular creators in 2019 include @wianmagic, @chanegrobler, @kelly_kikx, @witney8 and @troysheperds. These creators are only a few that have gained a massive following during 2019 and have been connecting with the local community as well as a global audience.
That’s a wrap: 2019 was indeed an unforgettable year for TikTok in South Africa, with one of the most popular challenges being #BringItHomeBokke, which gave everyone a chance to not only to be part of a historic moment, but to celebrate diversity and creativity through content. South Africa also closes the year with the most popular and memorable music hits on TikTok Absolutely Anything by CG5 amongst other favorites such as The Git Up by Blanco Brown and Dames by Biggy.
Wait, it’s not over yet: Before 2019 officially comes to an end, TikTok has yet another challenge for creators to share the festive joy with fellow users. Look out for the Summer Christmas challenge which will start from 20 December 2019. To join in on this challenge, simply look up #MzansiXmas on TikTok and share your version of a local Christmas.
Here’s a sneak peek at what other creators have already posted:
● https://www.tiktok.com/@k1ngbert0/video/6769237905132031238
● https://www.tiktok.com/@kelly_kikx/video/6769133993838300421
● https://www.tiktok.com/@nathanmolefe/video/6769462313289370886
Malls slowed on Black Friday – but won the week
Each year consumers across South Africa wait upon Black Friday specials with bated breath, scouring store leaflets leading up to the day in order to ensure they locate the best retail deals. Although purchases are also being made online with the ensuing rise of e-commerce, consumers across the socio-economic scale still opt to visit shopping malls. Lightstone, the provider of comprehensive data, analytics and business assets, follows on from their previous insights around the uplift of visits to Fourways Mall following their re-launch, with these insights on the impact of Black Friday 2019:
Although the visits decreased by 2% on the day compared to Black Friday 2018, the Black Friday week (25 November – 1 December) increased by 14% on the previous year’s Black Friday week. The views were based on data provided by Tracker, covering a large portion of Tracker-fitted vehicles from across the country, which was analysed (on an aggregated and anonymised level) by Lightstone.
“Also, when making a comparison between Black Friday week and ‘normal’ month-end week a 27% increase was recorded,” says Linda Reid, Head of Commercial at Lightstone. “It is a smart strategy from retailers to extend the specials over an entire week in order to allow consumers more opportunity to take advantage of the specials – probably resulting in additional mall visits and sales.” Across the 30 popular malls that were included in the analysis, all except two showed that the Black Friday week was more popular than last year’s week. However, only about a third of the malls did better on the actual Black Friday day than they did last year.
As mentioned, consumers across the socio-economic sphere visit shopping malls on the day, however only a minimal increase of 3,5% is measured with affluent consumers in comparison to the lower LSM market which increased by a substantial 22,7% compared to Black Friday 2018. “This is especially relevant in light of taxis and busses travelling 28% further this year than on Black Friday in 2018”, says Michael Du Preez, Executive Product and Marketing at Tracker. The aggregated data analysing driver behaviour illustrates that although ecommerce traffic is increasing, many consumers are still drawn to the in-store experience, where customer service and the ability to test out a product before purchasing remain prevalent.
“In our analysis a couple of weeks ago, Lightstone measured the newly revamped Fourways Mall’s visitor activities which at this stage is lackluster in comparison to the Mall of Africa,” says Reid. “However, a whopping 47% increase was recorded in visits to the mall on Black Friday compared to Black Friday last year (admittedly when the mall was not yet fully reopened).”
Other noteworthy increases were Northgate Shopping Centre with 28%, Protea Glen with 27% and Liberty Midlands with a 26% increase. Other well-known shopping destinations like Sandton City, Mall of Africa and Menlyn Park did not achieve as many visits on the day as they did in 2018.