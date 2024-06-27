Drama unfolds in ‘Savage Beauty’ S2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The unpredictable Bhengu family will stop at nothing to maintain their beauty empire.

The second season of the drama Savage Beauty reaches deeper into the tumultuous lives of the powerful Bhengu family, who will stop at nothing to preserve their beauty empire. The new season premieres on Netflix today (28 June 2024).

The season explores deeper character dynamics and heightened family tensions. As each member of the Bhengu family pursues their own treacherous path to power, their internal conflicts make them vulnerable to new enemies seeking to exploit their weaknesses and seize control of the beauty empire.

The six-episode series, produced by Quizzical Pictures, picks up from where the first season left off in a world where everyone is out for blood. The stately patriarch, Don Bhengu (Dumisani Mbebe), finds his control slipping over his wife Grace (Nthati Moshesh) and children Phila and Linda (Jesse Suntele and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi). Their unpredictable actions threaten to tear the family and their business apart.

Returning to their roles are Eve Rasimeni, Angela Sithole, and Oros Mampofu. Season two also features Tony Kgoroge, Abena Ayivor, and Lebogang Fisher.

Key cast and crew: