Savage Beauty – new Netflix Africa Original announced

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Netflix’s newest African series, Savage Beauty, draws viewers into a world of beauty, secrets, and revenge.

Netflix’s newest African series, Savage Beauty draws viewers into a world of beauty, secrets, and revenge. The series is set to launch globally on Netflix on 12 May 2022.

Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets. Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to seek revenge. Zinhle becomes the invisible force that exposes family secrets, leading the Bhengus down a path of destruction. But innocent people get hurt along the way, while Zinhle’s own darkness threatens to consume her. Zinhle has to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge.

Produced by Quizzical Pictures and created by Lebogang Mogashoa, Savage Beauty stars Rosemary Zimu as Zinhle, a mysterious young woman with a tragic past who single-mindedly pursues revenge for a hellish crime committed by a powerful family, the Bhengus. The family matriarch and patriarch – Grace and Don Bhengu (played by award-winning actors Nthati Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe), who rule their beauty empire and family with an iron fist, become increasingly ruthless as they try to unmask an enemy who wants to see their life’s work reduced to ashes.

The series’ talent roster includes South Africa’s most accomplished actors, and cameo appearances from Terry Pheto, Sarah Langa, Trevor Stuurman, Loyiso Gola, Thando Hopa, Kefilwe Mabote, and Lasizwe to name a few.

Savage Beauty is directed by Rea Rangaka, Denny Miller, and Thati Peele, and executive produced by Harriet Gavshon, Lebogang Mogashoa and Nimrod Geva.

Cast & Crew

Rosemary Zimu – Zinhle Manzini

Nthati Moshesh – Grace Bhengu

Dumisani Mbebe – Don Bhengu

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi – Linda Bhengu

Angela Sithole – Thando Bhengu

Jesse Suntele – Phila Bhengu

Oros Mampofu – Ndu Bhengu

Mpho Sebeng – Bonga Selepe

Slindile Nodangala – Gogo Simphiwe

John Ncamane – Calvin ‘Kolobe’ Mamabolo

More information on the series will be released soon.