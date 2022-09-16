Connectivity
Satellite or fibre? Each has a place
Many parts of South Africa are still not connected to the internet,
writes Vox satellite product manager KATHLEEN JANSE VAN RENSBURG
Connectivity doesn’t have to be a city thing; it can be an anywhere
and anytime thing with the right technology in place
The United Nations believes that connectivity should be a human right.
It’s the thread that connects people to education, opportunities,
information and insights. And it is the golden key that unlocks the
door to both personal and business growth.
Yet, there are many parts of South Africa that are still not connected
to the internet. The country ranks 68th on the 2021 Digital Quality of
Life Index and, even though it’s higher than many other countries
listed in this report, it still has to overcome legacy infrastructure
and vast rural areas to bring people and connections together.
While there are more than 41 million active internet users in the
country, there’s a need to find smart solutions that can connect more
people to the internet, social media and cool digital tools. There are
limitations around fibre implementations with poor access in many
areas that still need connectivity, particularly farmlands and
agricultural spreads.
There is a vast unconnected area in South Africa and satellite can
play a significant role in changing this profile. Good satellite
coverage can transform access to connectivity across multiple
environments and it can extend to areas just outside the city or to
smaller towns or suburbs that have yet to receive reliable fibre.
There are several different forms of connectivity available to the
market at the moment. LTE is a fixed wireless connection that uses
fibre or an internet source that leverages cell towers and mobile
networks and thrives in areas with solid mobile phone reception.
Satellite offers impressive coverage in almost any location which
makes it very accessible for people who have limited fibre or mobile
network connectivity options. Satellite may have some limitations but
proves to be an effective communication medium where Fibre and LTE are
not yet available.
From farmers to rural towns to schools, connectivity is an essential
tool to support their businesses and their lives. Farmers want
reliable connectivity to ensure that their smart systems are working
or to gain access to data, and to stream, socialise and network
online. There are also many schools and educational institutions in
these areas with no or poor internet connectivity. They can’t simply
check online for a project or do research by throwing search terms
into Google. They rely on creaking tech and limited connectivity that
satellites can solve. Connectivity is a right, not a privilege, and so
there has to be a bold move towards technology that can enable this.
The downfall of entry-level satellites is that they do not support VPN
(virtual private network) services. Providing VPN support on
the satellite will cost a lot more than what the average consumer can
afford, however, working from home is still possible. Satellite offers
users a high level of resilience that ensures consistent connectivity,
even in the event of a power failure.
Satellite is reliable and cost-effective, and it’s the ultimate
digital nomad. It can be implemented in rural areas and still
provide reliable connectivity. It can also be connected to solar
panels so that connectivity remains in play during load-shedding which
is, in the current climate, an added bonus, particularly for schools
and farms that rely on it. Then, moving back into urban or peri-urban
areas that opt into satellite, there are the benefits of high-speed
connectivity at a really good price point. After all, for most users,
the cost comes hand-in-hand with connectivity as nobody wants to pay
exorbitant fees for a service that should be readily available.
A satellite in the suburbs can be a smart alternative as it’s an
always-on connection. It offers users foolproof technology that
delivers what they need, even during load-shedding. While you need a
slightly more complex setup than other solutions, it can be kept up
and running using a basic generator and UPS backup or inverter when
the power goes off.
A satellite is a perfect and reliable connectivity solution. It brings
digital to remote and rural areas allows people and places to
connect, and removes the limitations imposed by distance and lack of
infrastructure. In a few short steps, it provides Internet
connectivity, no matter how remote you are.