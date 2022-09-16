Satellite or fibre? Each has a place

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Many parts of South Africa are still not connected to the internet, writes Vox satellite product manager KATHLEEN JANSE VAN RENSBURG

Connectivity doesn’t have to be a city thing; it can be an anywhere

and anytime thing with the right technology in place

The United Nations believes that connectivity should be a human right.

It’s the thread that connects people to education, opportunities,

information and insights. And it is the golden key that unlocks the

door to both personal and business growth.

Yet, there are many parts of South Africa that are still not connected

to the internet. The country ranks 68th on the 2021 Digital Quality of

Life Index and, even though it’s higher than many other countries

listed in this report, it still has to overcome legacy infrastructure

and vast rural areas to bring people and connections together.

While there are more than 41 million active internet users in the

country, there’s a need to find smart solutions that can connect more

people to the internet, social media and cool digital tools. There are

limitations around fibre implementations with poor access in many

areas that still need connectivity, particularly farmlands and

agricultural spreads.

There is a vast unconnected area in South Africa and satellite can

play a significant role in changing this profile. Good satellite

coverage can transform access to connectivity across multiple

environments and it can extend to areas just outside the city or to

smaller towns or suburbs that have yet to receive reliable fibre.

There are several different forms of connectivity available to the

market at the moment. LTE is a fixed wireless connection that uses

fibre or an internet source that leverages cell towers and mobile

networks and thrives in areas with solid mobile phone reception.

Satellite offers impressive coverage in almost any location which

makes it very accessible for people who have limited fibre or mobile

network connectivity options. Satellite may have some limitations but

proves to be an effective communication medium where Fibre and LTE are

not yet available.

From farmers to rural towns to schools, connectivity is an essential

tool to support their businesses and their lives. Farmers want

reliable connectivity to ensure that their smart systems are working

or to gain access to data, and to stream, socialise and network

online. There are also many schools and educational institutions in

these areas with no or poor internet connectivity. They can’t simply

check online for a project or do research by throwing search terms

into Google. They rely on creaking tech and limited connectivity that

satellites can solve. Connectivity is a right, not a privilege, and so

there has to be a bold move towards technology that can enable this.

The downfall of entry-level satellites is that they do not support VPN

(virtual private network) services. Providing VPN support on

the satellite will cost a lot more than what the average consumer can

afford, however, working from home is still possible. Satellite offers

users a high level of resilience that ensures consistent connectivity,

even in the event of a power failure.

Satellite is reliable and cost-effective, and it’s the ultimate

digital nomad. It can be implemented in rural areas and still

provide reliable connectivity. It can also be connected to solar

panels so that connectivity remains in play during load-shedding which

is, in the current climate, an added bonus, particularly for schools

and farms that rely on it. Then, moving back into urban or peri-urban

areas that opt into satellite, there are the benefits of high-speed

connectivity at a really good price point. After all, for most users,

the cost comes hand-in-hand with connectivity as nobody wants to pay

exorbitant fees for a service that should be readily available.

A satellite in the suburbs can be a smart alternative as it’s an

always-on connection. It offers users foolproof technology that

delivers what they need, even during load-shedding. While you need a

slightly more complex setup than other solutions, it can be kept up

and running using a basic generator and UPS backup or inverter when

the power goes off.

A satellite is a perfect and reliable connectivity solution. It brings

digital to remote and rural areas allows people and places to

connect, and removes the limitations imposed by distance and lack of

infrastructure. In a few short steps, it provides Internet

connectivity, no matter how remote you are.