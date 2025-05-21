Samsung brings Quantum Dot technology home

Photo courtesy Samsung.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Neo QLED and QLED TVs, are not your average television, but the result of years of refinement and leadership in display technology.

In households where entertainment needs are as varied as those living in them, one thing remains constant: the demand for superior picture quality and versatility.

That’s where Samsung intends to make a difference, with QLED, powered by 100% Colour Volume in real and safe Quantum Dot technology. The aim: to deliver a next-level viewing experience that meets every lifestyle head-on.

Samsung’s Neo QLED and QLED TVs, are not only about flexibility, but also real innovation at the core. At the heart of this technology lies Samsung’s Real Quantum Dot technology, the foundation of the QLED experience that Samsung pioneered. This is not your average TV; it’s the result of years of refinement and leadership in Quantum Dot display technology.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

The Real QLED advantage

Samsung’s Real Quantum Dot technology transforms how one sees colour on a screen. Unlike traditional displays, Quantum Dots produce consistently bright, vivid, and accurate colours regardless of brightness levels. That means whether watching an intense action movie, a lush nature documentary, or a fast-paced football match, one sees every detail in stunning clarity and realism.

Real QLED means 100% Colour Volume, powered by Quantum Dot, delivering billions of shades for incredible picture depth. Combined with Neo QLED’s ultra-precise Mini LED backlighting and the Neo Quantum Processor, a TV becomes a true visual powerhouse, adapting dynamically to content and surroundings.

The Real QLED difference

Samsung’s QLED and Neo QLED TVs, built on true Quantum Dot technology, are the gold standard in home entertainment. For families with diverse viewing habits, these TVs offer not only flexibility, but also an uncompromising, vibrant experience, thanks to Real QLED powered by Real Quantum Dots.

Safe, cadmium-free quantum dot

Samsung has a long-standing commitment to the principle of “No Compromise on Safety”. This came to the forefront in 2014 when the company developed the world’s first no-cadmium quantum dot material. Since then, Samsung has been leading quantum dot technology through continuous technological advancements and sustainable efforts.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

Built for lifestyles

From gaming marathons to family movie nights, Samsung’s QLED and Neo QLED TVs shine in any scenario. Thanks to their superior brightness, deep blacks, and ultra-sharp contrast, these TVs ensure that everyone in the family has an ideal view, regardless of a room’s lighting or their seating position. Gamers will love the low-latency response and motion handling, while movie lovers will be drawn into cinematic visuals with lifelike colours. And sports fans? They’ll appreciate the clarity and smoothness of every goal, ace, dunk, or lap.

Multi-View and multi-persona

Samsung’s TVs go beyond the visuals, as stunning as they are: they’re also smart and adaptable. A Multi-View feature, for example, allows multiple content sources to be displayed at once, so one person can follow a live match while another watches YouTube or scrolls through social media – on the same screen. It’s versatility made simple, and an example of how Samsung is designing for real families with real needs.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

Real innovation Meets AI

The Quantum Dot experience is taken further with Samsung’s Neo Quantum processor. This AI-powered engine uses deep learning to optimise both picture and sound in real-time, making the most of the Quantum Dot technology’s full potential. The result? Crystal-clear scenes, superbly tuned audio, and smooth transitions, all tailored automatically to the content and environment.

From a sun-lit daytime cartoon marathon to a late-night thriller binge, Samsung’s AI enhancements highlight Quantum Dot brilliance.

Sustainability without compromise

Samsung’s Real QLED technology also respects the planet. With energy-efficient design, eco-friendly materials, and certifications like Product Carbon Footprint Reduction, No-Cadmium SGS, and EyeCare Circadian Certification, Samsung has demonstrated that it is committed to sustainability while delivering industry-leading performance.