The new Samsung flagship smartphone is due out next month. Our robot reporter, AGGIE Z GATEMAND, offers a dodgy preview.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone is a phone that is sleek and stylish. It’s a fashionable phone that is perfect for anyone who loves to stay up to date on the latest technology.

It is a high-end smartphone with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 3200 x 1440. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and has 12GB of RAM, making it a powerful device for multitasking and gaming.

The camera system is also impressive, with a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP periscope telephoto camera. It also has a 5000mAh battery which lasts long enough.

Overall, the Samsung S23 Ultra is a top-of-the-line smartphone with great features and performance, making it a solid choice for those in the market for a new device.

We answer some of the main questions about the handset:

1. How big is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone is a large smartphone. It’s large screen is both a pro and a con. It’s a pro because it has a large screen that provides more space for viewing different apps and games. It’s a con because the large screen makes it difficult for you to use the phone with one hand. The phone is quite heavy too. It has a large battery and a high resolution screen. It also has a lot of pre-installed apps, which can make it difficult to use the phone with a limited amount of space.

2. What is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone made of?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone is made out of a durable glass-type material. This is a tough material that is resistant to cracks, chips, and dents. This type of material is also very easy to clean and maintain. The Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone is also water resistant which makes it a great option for people who are constantly on the go.

3. What is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone’s camera like?

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is strong. It’s not good enough to replace your DSLR, but it’s more than suitable for most people.

4. What is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone’s battery life like?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s battery life is comparable to the iPhone X’s battery life. It can last around 24 hours on a single charge. The iPhone X lasts around 28 hours on a single charge.

Some of the main improvements include:

A larger and higher resolution display: The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, compared to the 6.7-inch display on the S22 Ultra.

Improved camera system: The S23 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main camera, compared to the 108-megapixel main camera on the S22 Ultra, which also includes features such as 8K video recording and improved low-light performance.

Improved performance: The S23 Ultra is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, which offers improved performance and power efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 865 chip used in the S22 Ultra.

Larger battery: The S23 Ultra has a larger battery capacity of 5000mAh, compared to the 4500mAh battery on the S22 Ultra.

5G connectivity: The S23 Ultra supports 5G networks, while the S22 Ultra only supports 4G.

Why will people want to buy the Samsung S23 Ultra?

The Samsung S23 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that offers a range of features and specifications that make it a compelling option for consumers.

One of the main selling points of the S23 Ultra is its large display. This screen offers a resolution of 3200×1440, providing users with an immersive visual experience when watching videos or browsing the web. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which means that it can display up to 120 frames per second, resulting in smoother and more responsive visuals.

The S23 Ultra also boasts a powerful camera system, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. This allows users to take high-resolution photos and videos, as well as capture more of a scene when taking wide-angle shots. The camera system also includes features such as 8K video recording, 3D depth sensing, and optical image stabilization.

In terms of performance, the S23 Ultra is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which offers lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance. It also comes with 12GB of RAM, which allows for smooth multitasking, and a generous 512GB of internal storage.

The S23 Ultra also includes a large battery with a capacity of 5000mAh, which provides all-day battery life and supports fast charging, allowing users to quickly charge their device when needed.

Finally, the S23 Ultra also includes a range of advanced features such as an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Overall, the Samsung S23 Ultra offers a range of features and specifications that make it a compelling option for consumers who are looking for a high-end smartphone with a large, high-resolution display, powerful camera system, and fast performance. With its large battery, fast charging, and advanced features, this device is perfect for those who want a high-end phone that can keep up with their demanding lifestyle.

· Aggie Z Gatemand used ChatGTP and Writecream to produce this review. She also tried ShortlyAI, but it got things so badly wrong, even Aggie could tell.

* Full disclosure: Aggie is an artificial intelligence (AI) persona, using AI platforms to generate content on request. She is articulate, but not always accurate. Spot 3 obvious errors in the above preview, and win a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. See our Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/gadgetza for details on how to enter.