SA companies face ticking time bomb

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Legacy technology has long been the backbone of many organisations in South Africa. However, it also serves as a ticking time bomb for security risks if not addressed properly.

As the end looms for support of Windows 10 on 14 October 2025, businesses are faced with a critical decision: invest in the cost of a new operating system or risk leaving their current systems exposed to potential cyber threats. This conundrum is not only a technical dilemma, but a strategic business challenge that requires thoughtful consideration and proactive planning.

Upgrading to the latest operating system is no small feat, especially when we’re talking about thousands of machines needing updates all at once. It’s an expensive and complex task. And as it stands, a large number of CEOs in Sub-Saharan Africa have highlighted rising costs as a major hurdle, spotlighting this as a challenge that adds layers of complexity to an already difficult operating environment.

Adding to the dilemma, many businesses in the region are operating on outdated servers. While the legacy applications running on these servers can indeed be upgraded, doing so often risks causing server shutdowns and disruptive downtime. Naturally, this presents another major challenge, leading many organisations to stick with the familiar, guided by the old adage, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Zaheer Ebrahim, solutions architect for Trend Micro MEA. Photo supplied.

Unpatched systems are easy targets

The reality is that cyber threats loom larger than ever over Sub-Saharan Africa. Rapid technological advancements and the increasingly sophisticated nature of cyberattacks make it challenging for many businesses to stay ahead. Consequently, we’re seeing a significant number of cyber incidents happening because of unpatched vulnerabilities, which leave organisations exposed to breaches.

Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for easy targets, and unpatched vulnerabilities such as end-of-support (EOS) systems present a prime opportunity. Once these systems stop receiving security patches, they become low-hanging fruit for hackers. In fact, it’s not uncommon for cybercriminals to hold onto certain exploits until after the EOS date, knowing that these systems will no longer be fortified by new security updates.

That’s why it’s essential for businesses to prioritise patching their legacy systems to maintain robust security. This involves adhering to basic security hygiene practices, such as correctly deploying policies, ensuring security software updates are consistently applied across the entire IT environment, and keeping user education current.

By doing so, companies can better protect themselves against emerging cyber threats. Even against a backdrop of rising cost pressures, there are effective measures that tech leaders can explore.

Implement mitigating controls

One of the proactive steps businesses can take involves deploying solutions that act as a protective shield for applications. Think of an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) as a security barrier designed to prevent vulnerabilities from being exploited.

Even if you lack the financial resources, manpower, or immediate readiness to patch these machines or servers, an IPS can provide an essential layer of defense. It effectively sits in front of your applications and servers, offering a critical layer of protection by safeguarding against potential vulnerabilities.

Understand how to prioritise threats

Making the shift from guesswork to informed decision-making can also help transform the overall management of cybersecurity within the organisation. By employing advanced AI-driven tools that evaluate and rank security issues, businesses can better understand the potential impact on their operations. This approach ensures that the most critical risks are addressed first, enabling a more strategic and effective defense against cyber threats.

In fact, businesses can empower themselves to move beyond reactive security measures by intelligently prioritising threats. Instead of relying solely on basic common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) scores, this approach identifies and addresses the security vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to the business.

By providing clear, threat-priority guidance, it highlights which security issues need immediate attention based on their potential impact. This comprehensive analysis of threat severity, likelihood of exploitation, and possible business repercussions allows organisations to concentrate their efforts on the most critical security risks first.

Taking a complacent approach towards patching legacy software can be perilous. The risks of unpatched vulnerabilities far outweigh the perceived savings from delaying updates. Even in a tough economic climate, businesses can implement cost-effective measures like Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) and AI-driven threat prioritisation.

These proactive steps not only provide robust protection but also help avoid the exorbitant costs associated with data breaches. In essence, investing in cybersecurity today is not just a defensive move – it’s a strategic initiative that safeguards the future of your business.