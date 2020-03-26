Featured
Company data faces huge challenge
The vast majority of organisations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) report that their current data protection solutions will not meet their future business needs. A massive 81% of respondents reported this view in the Dell Technologies Global Data Protection Index 2020 Snapshot.
These organisations, on average, are managing almost 73% more data than they were a year ago and, with this surge in data comes inherent challenges.
The Snapshot, a follow-on to the biennial Global Data Protection Index, surveyed 1,000 IT decision makers across 15 countries at public and private organisations with 250+ employees about the impact these challenges and advanced technologies have on data protection readiness. The findings also show positive progress as an increasing number of organisations – 79% in 2019, up from 70% in 2018 – see their data as valuable and are currently extracting value or plan to in the future.
“The data era is changing how organisations think about, monetize and protect data as the speed of innovation has opened the world to new opportunities but has also increased risks,” said Michel Nader, Sr. Director, Data Protection Solutions – MERAT at Dell Technologies, “Defining the right strategies is therefore critical to protect an organisation’s most critical assets and it’s therefore important to remember that whatever threat trends proliferate, business leaders cannot overlook the role security and risk management play in their overall strategy.”
Costly disruptions rise at alarming rates
According to the study, organisations are now managing 16.40 petabytes (PB) of data, a 73% increase since the average 9.47PB in 2018, and a 975% increase since organisations were managing 1.53PB in 2016. The largest threat to all this data seems to be the growing number of disruptive events, from cyber-attacks to data loss to systems downtime. The majority of organisations (80% in 2019 compared to 77% in 2018) suffered a disruptive event in the last 12 months. And, an additional 60% fear their organisation will experience a disruptive event in the next 12 months.
Even more concerning is the finding that organisations using more than one data protection vendor are approximately two times more vulnerable to a cyber incident that prevents access to their data (35% of those using two or more vendors versus 20% of those using only one vendor). But the use of multiple data protection vendors is on the rise with 78% of organisations choosing to deploy data protection solutions from two or more providers, up 20 percentage points since 2016.
The cost of disruption is also increasing at an alarming rate. The average cost of downtime surged by 93% from 2018 to 2019, resulting in an estimated total cost of $1,000,390 in 2019, up from $517,872 in 2018. The estimated cost of data loss however decreased from $999,338 in 2018 to $915, 994 in 2019. The costs of disruption are significantly higher for those organisations using more than one data protection vendor – nearly two times higher downtime-related costs and almost five times higher data loss costs, on average.
Emerging technologies challenge data protection solutions
As emerging technologies continue to advance and shape the digital landscape, organisations are learning how to use these technologies for better business outcomes. The study reports that almost all regional organisations are making some level of investment in newer or emerging technologies. Yet, nearly three-quarters (69%) of respondents believe these emerging technologies create more data protection complexity while (56%) state that emerging technologies pose a risk to data protection. More than half of those using newer or emerging technologies are struggling to find adequate data protection solutions for these technologies, including:
- 5G and cloud edge infrastructure (61%)
- AI and ML platforms (51%)
- Cloud-native applications (52%)
- IoT and end point (56%)
- Robotic process automation (47%)
The study also found that 81% of respondents believe their organisations’ existing data protection solutions will not be able to meet all future business challenges. Respondents shared a lack of confidence in the following areas:
- Recovering data from cyber-attacks (73%)
- Recovering data from a data loss incident (69%)
- Meeting compliance with regional data governance regulations (66%)
- Meeting backup and recovery service level objectives (67%)
Data protection joins forces with cloud
Businesses are taking a combination of cloud approaches when deploying new business applications and protecting workloads such as containers and cloud-native and SaaS applications. The findings show that organisations prefer public cloud/SaaS (36%), hybrid cloud (39%) and private cloud (39%) as deployment environments for newer applications such as these. Also, 86% of organisations surveyed say it is mandatory or extremely important for data protection providers to protect cloud-native applications.
“These findings prove that data protection needs to be central to a company’s business strategy,” said Nader. “As the data landscape grows more complex, organisations need nimble, sustainable data protection strategies that can scale in a multi-platform, multi-cloud world.”
Cyber attacks intensify as SA turns to remote working
South African networks face a 10-fold increase in attacks as workforces shift to remote access, says Kaspersky
South Africa saw a sharp spike in network attacks from 15 to21 March 2020, with affected devices increasing in number from the usual average of 25,000 to peak at about 310,000, reports Kaspersky. The peak coincides with a massive increase in remote working in response to national emergency containment measures aimed at flattening the curve of spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
“The region is seeing an increase in attempts to break into the organisations systems to establish control over them, sabotage their work, or access sensitive information,” says Maher Yamout, senior security researcher for the global research and analysis team at Kaspersky. “Remote working provides cybercriminals a prime opportunity to target devices, especially those that don’t necessarily have adequate IT security measures in place.
“Such a spike recorded, although temporary, leads us to believe that cybercriminals have keenly been focused on the region given the current circumstances – have been on the lookout for vulnerable devices to exploit – and likely due to the rapid increase in remote working protocols that have been initiated during this timeframe, especially since the growth in attacks continued until the weekend.”
The attack types used varied. A third of them were attempting to penetrate the network with brute forcing of passwords – repetitive attempts at various password combinations. This technique is very common and often works well with weak or repetitively used passwords or poorly configured systems.
Kaspersky, along with other market commentators, have recently shared advice linked to working from home strategies and the important security elements to consider, as this practice becomes more standard for many businesses in light of the global pandemic.
“Observing the statistics of network attacks for the past two months, we’ve never seen the numbers going above 45,000 attacks a day, while the last week saw this number reaching over 300,000,” says Yamout. “It certainly reinforces the need to institute critical security measures for remote working strategies, to ensure effective protection. However, with the spike dropping again, such advice is likely being onboarded and taken seriously.”
Kaspersky shares a recap of top tips employees can follow when working remotely:
- Make use of a VPN to connect securely to the corporate network
- Use multi-factor authentication wherever possible
- Ensure all corporate devices – including mobiles, laptops and tablets are protected with adequate security software
- Segregate your personal devices/life from corporate computers
- Ensure the latest available updates are installed regularly
- Only use corporate-approved teleconferencing software
Practice
basic cybersecurity rules:
- Do not click on emails from strangers or unknown sources
- Do not open attachments received from unknown senders
- Make use of strong passwords only
- Do not share passwords
- Don’t connect to unprotected or public Wi-Fi
Remote workforce rewrites rules for brand health
By PAULA SARTINI, founder and CEO at BrandQuantum
Technologies have been gearing us up for the remote workforce for years, providing solutions that can equip employees to work from anywhere in the world. However, according to Owl Labs 2019 State of Remote Work report until now only 44% of global companies have embraced the remote workforce. The notion of work from home has never been practised to the extent that the current situation calls for it to be.
On the back of the news that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a global pandemic and President Cyril Ramaphosa setting the scene for South Africans to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from contracting the virus, drastic measures have been put in place. Businesses have responded to the news responsibly with many organisations calling for employees to stay safe and work from home.
Many employees today already have laptops, high-speed internet connectivity and access to networks via the cloud to perform their daily tasks remotely. However, are they equipped to deliver consistent brand experiences that customers have come to expect when dealing with the organisation?
Having invested significantly into their brands for years, companies need to put the best interests of their employees and customers at heart but not at the detriment of their brands. As such employees should be equipped with tools that will help them to meet customer’s needs seamlessly and deliver consistent brand experiences in every email and document sent to clients wherever they are working from.
There are several measures that companies should put in place to secure their brand and deliver a consistent experience in all customer and employee engagements whether working remotely or not.
Always on brand wherever you are
To help employees to deliver consistent experiences in every email, they must have a professional and consistent email signature that is used across the company so that all correspondence that employees send out is consistently branded.
Further, the body of the emails should be on-brand using the same font and colour across the company. It is also recommended to have pre-developed and pre-approved content available and easily accessible for employees to insert into emails while working remotely. This requires minimal input and keeps the brand integrity in every communication.
Employees should have access to the latest company letterheads, templates, documents and presentations that are required for client communication. If documents are updated while the employees are working remotely, the latest versions should be easy-to-access without the need for a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and employees should feel comfortable that they are sending their customers the most up-to-date information at all times.
Up to date employee communications
Working remotely can impact on employee communication with CoSo Cloud finding that more than half of remote employees feel disconnected from those employees working in offices.
When employees are separate from the company it is critical they are kept up to date on all important company news and information throughout the day to prevent them from becoming disconnected and uncoordinated. An employee communication tool should be used to broadcast information to employees throughout the day and keep them informed about company news.
It would also be valuable to share updates on topical issues such as the latest coronavirus stats regularly via the broadcast tool to minimise the amount of time employees would otherwise spend looking for the information themselves.
Keeping security intact
Having a remote workforce means that companies need to put stringent security measures in place that can protect their data at all times. Yet according to GetApp workers working from remote locations often receive confidential business data but less than half of these employees have received proper internet security training.
To avoid financial and brand damage, companies need to incorporate layered security to help prevent customers and employees from falling victim to email scams, particularly while working with a remote workforce. Centrally managed, tamperproof email signatures are also a first step in helping to prevent fraudulent emails from being sent on behalf of a company. Built-in email verification would also benefit the company and email recipients and give them added peace of mind that emails are authentic.
However, more than this, companies need to have segmentation of risk built into their email branding solution to safeguard customer and company information at all times, particularly when employees are working remotely. This is key to preventing security breaches.
Consistent experiences are crucial
Companies already have many of the basics in place to enable a remote workforce but they need to have measures in place to protect their employees and customer’s data and their brand. The remote workforce opens up huge opportunities for inconsistencies and uncertainty which need to be limited during a pandemic when consistency provides the familiarity customers are seeking. As such the customer experience has to be nurtured at this time and employees need to be empowered to continue to deliver on-brand experiences wherever they may be working from.
BrandQuantum is a South African company and its software solutions are available to companies worldwide. It assists companies to overcome the challenges they face in today's digital age, with brand consistency, compliance and security. The company offers a range of brand compliance software solutions including BrandOffice, BrandMail, BrandView, BrandStream and BrandInsight.
For more information about BrandQuantum visit www.brandquantum.com