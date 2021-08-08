Realme fastest brand to sell 100m handsets

In new research, Strategy Analytics recognizes realme as the fastest brand ever to reach 100 million shipments in the history of the global smartphone market.

Strategy Analytics’ report realme Joins the 100 Million Smartphone Club finds that realme shipped its 100 millionth smartphone worldwide during June 2021.

Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, says: “realme is the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million smartphones cumulatively worldwide. It has taken just 37 months for realme to grow from zero to 100 million smartphone shipments. That is faster than Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Xiaomi or any other major smartphone brand of the past quarter-century.”

realme’s global smartphone growth has been driven strongly by China and India.

realme grew an impressive +175% HoH in China during the first half of 2021. realme today is the fastest growing smartphone brand in China.

realme has jumped from zero shipments in India during Q2 2018 to 4th place and a record 14% market share by Q2 2021.

Linda Sui, senior director, says: “Only 16 brands have ever shipped more than 100 million units cumulatively worldwide in the twenty-seven years up to H1 2021. It is an elite club.”

Yiwen Wu, senior analyst, says: “realme’s smartphone growth is driven by a deep range of Android models, competitive pricing, striking online marketing campaigns, and extensive retail presence. realme has scaled up its smartphone business in record time.”

For over 30 years, Strategy Analytics has provided access to data and insights on vendor share in 88 countries and 6 regions for volume, value, price tiers, technologies as well as deep customized insights into consumer behaviour, brand perceptions and replacement drivers.