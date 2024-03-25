Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new mobile platform brings on-device generative artificial intelligence into the Snapdragon 7 series.

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled a new mobile platform that brings on-device generative AI into the Snapdragon 7 series.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform supports a wide range of AI models, including large language models (LLMs) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

It also enables entertainment capabilities, with new Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2. These enhance game effects and upscale gaming content for desktop-level visuals.

The platform allows for high-end photography features with industry-leading 18-bit cognitive ISP.

“Today, we embark on the latest expansion in the 7-series to create new levels of entertainment for consumers – integrating next-generation technologies for richer experiences,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm.

Louis Li, president of OnePlus China, said: “OnePlus will be among the first smartphone brands to adopt the groundbreaking Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform. With this powerful platform, we are excited to bring our customers outstanding on-device intelligence, exceptional gaming experiences, and remarkable photography capabilities, among other features.”

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 will first be adopted by key OEMs, including OnePlus, realme and Sharp, with the first device expected to be announced in the next few months.