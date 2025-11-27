Qlik opens governed data via APIs

Photo courtesy Qlik.

Qlik Talend Cloud now provides open Data Product APIs, with automatic field documentation and AI-suggested quality rules rolling out to customers.

Qlik has announced new capabilities in Qlik Talend Cloud, a cloud-based data integration and quality platform, aimed at providing secure, open access to governed data for use in different business tools. The update is intended to reduce friction in sharing trusted datasets between teams and platforms.

Qlik Talend Cloud now lets data teams publish secure, standards-based API endpoints for governed data products, automatically document fields at scale, and use an AI assistant to propose data quality rules based on the data profile.

Qlik says the release delivers clear, measurable gains which include:

Publish faster: Share governed data using a secure, open API so teams can use it in Power BI, Tableau, Excel, Salesforce, and internal applications.

Document at scale: Auto-describe dataset fields to improve discoverability for business users and reduce manual documentation work.

Raise quality quickly: Use an AI assistant to suggest and create data quality rules based on the profile of the data, covering more checks with less effort.

Resolve issues together: Run agentic-enabled, sprint-style remediation and collaborative validation with domain experts, so business, data, and AI teams solve problems quickly and visibly.

Data Product APIs are built on open standards and are available now. Auto-describe fields and the DQ Rule Assistant are rolling out, and the Data Stewardship Early Access program is enrolling today. One can start a trial on the Qlik Talend Cloud website, or learn more on the Data with Data Quality and Governance page.

“Customers want flexibility. If your best data is stuck in one tool, it becomes a bottleneck,” says Drew Clarke, Qlik EVP for product and technology. “Open, standards-based APIs let customers use the same governed data wherever work happens. AI-driven stewardship removes repetitive tasks and helps teams deliver trusted outcomes faster.”

Eva Chrona, Climber CEO, says: “Qlik has turned stewardship into a team sport. Sprint workflows and collaborative validation pulled our domain experts into the process, which raised trust and sped up fixes. The automation that documents fields and proposes quality checks is already saving time, and we are excited about where Qlik is taking AI-driven stewardship next.”