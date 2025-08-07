Pura 80 Series delivers serious hardware

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Huawei’s new flagship smartphone goes big with a one-inch sensor in your pocket, to produce pro-level imaging.

The arrival of the Huawei Pura 80 Series in South Africa marks a new frontier in what’s possible in smartphone imaging, thanks to a combination of high-end optics, intelligent software and an attention to detail that sets it apart in a crowded space.

The Huawei Pura 80 series includes both Pro and Ultra models, with the Ultra offering cinema-grade features such as a 16 EV dynamic range and the world’s first switchable dual telephoto cameras. The Pro holds its own, with an advanced 1-inch Ultra Lighting Sensor, physically adjustable aperture and Huawei’s RYYB technology for professional-grade shooting in everyday scenarios.

The sensor also supports Huawei’s Super HDR capabilities, which improve clarity in backlit conditions or when shooting between light and dark areas. While the top-tier Ultra model achieves an industry-leading 16 EV dynamic range, both outperform most flagship phones in HDR performance.

At the heart of the Huawei Pura 80 Pro is a 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera, the largest main sensor ever seen on a non-Ultra phone. Combined with a 10-stop variable aperture (F1.6 to F4.0) and Huawei’s proprietary RYYB pixel arrangement, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro captures significantly more light than conventional smartphone cameras. The result: exceptional clarity, contrast and control in everything from low-light portraits to fast-moving urban scenes.

Precision hardware, pro-level results

The Huawei Pura 80 Pro’s imaging setup delivers hardware-driven results typically reserved for DSLR users. The camera on the Huawei Pura 80 Pro includes a 48MP Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera with a wide F2.1 aperture and optical image stabilisation, enabling crisp detail even at close range. A 40MP ultra-wide camera offers expansive perspective for landscape and architectural shots, while Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera, featured across the series, handles pixel-level colour calibration to maintain accurate, vivid tones across all lighting scenarios.

The Huawei Pura 80 Pro is unique in housing a physically adjustable aperture on the main camera, enabling more creative control over light and depth of field: a feature rarely seen outside professional DSLRs. Huawei’s proprietary RYYB sensor structure brings in up to 40% more light than traditional RGGB sensors, while Super HDR technology ensures balanced exposure even in extreme lighting conditions.

Paired with AI scene recognition and Super Night Mode, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro delivers top-tier performance in environments where many phones fall short, from backlit subjects and mixed light settings to late-night streetscapes. Users looking for the highest-end mobile photography experience can explore the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, which features Huawei’s new dual telephoto lens system, and a dynamic range rated at 16 EV cinematic territory for a smartphone.

Display, durability, and day-to-day power

Built around a 6.8-inch Huawei X-True Display, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro offers 1–120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate for smooth interactions. With peak brightness of 3000 nits, the screen remains clear and legible even in strong sunlight.

It’s also a phone one can rely on. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, it is water- and dust-resistant, able to withstand high-pressure sprays. The second-generation Kunlun Glass offers 20x stronger drop resistance than previous models, adding another layer of confidence.

Power is handled by a 5170 mAh battery, supported by 100W Huawei SuperCharge and 80W Wireless SuperCharge, meaning fast top-ups whether you’re plugged in or going cordless.

Intelligent inside and out

Running on Huawei’s EMUI 15 skin, the Pura 80 Series introduces a suite of intelligent features designed to make the device feel responsive, personal and secure. AI Messaging protects the user’s privacy by hiding content from unauthorised viewers. Smart Control Button with fingerprint recognition offers custom shortcuts. Gesture controls enable seamless hands-free navigation. The always-on display is now more interactive and expressive.

Available now

The Huawei Pura 80 Pro is a blend of professional performance and daily practicality with its 1-inch sensor, RYYB colour tech, Super HDR, and a physical aperture adjustment. The Ultra model adds a dynamic range rated at 16 EV and a dual telephoto lens system that adapts intelligently to zoom level, while sharing core innovations like the Ultra Chroma Camera with its Pro sibling.

