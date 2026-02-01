Oracle, iXAfrica, closer to Kenya cloud region

Image courtesy iXAfrica.

OCI will enable organisations in the region to accelerate digital transformation and build AI-powered services closer to end users.

The Oracle public cloud region in Kenya, essentially a major data centre in Nairobi, is in advanced stages of construction.

It will be Oracle’s second cloud region in Africa, following the opening three years ago of the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg Region.

iXAfrica Data Centre Limited (iXAfrica), East and Central Africa’s largest hyperscale, carrier-neutral, AI-ready facility, will collaborate with Oracle as the host partner for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) region in Nairobi, Kenya. It was first announced by Kenya’s President William Ruto in January 2024.

Oracle says OCI’s selection of iXAfrica as its colocation partner reflects its unique position as Kenya’s most execution-ready hyperscale data centre facility. Purpose-built to global cloud standards, iXAfrica combines carrier neutrality, high-density AI capability, resilient power architecture, and proximity to critical connectivity infrastructure. This makes it the only facility currently in the market capable of supporting immediate public cloud deployments at scale.

“We are delighted to be in execution mode to bring OCI to Kenya,” said Snehar Shah, CEO of iXAfrica. “With this collaboration, iXAfrica is leveraging the renewable energy, talent, and abundant submarine and national connectivity available in our market.”

By hosting OCI locally, iXAfrica enables organisations in the region to accelerate digital transformation, deploy latency-sensitive applications, and build AI-powered services closer to end users. This collaboration lays the foundation for a more resilient, sovereign, and globally competitive digital economy anchored on world-class infrastructure within Kenya.

“Around the world, governments and enterprises rely on OCI for its security, scalability, and ability to run mission-critical workloads that enable innovation at scale,” said David Bunei, Oracle country leader for Kenya. “These unique capabilities and our collaboration with iXAfrica will further support the growth of the country’s digital economy.”

With construction, power, and connectivity infrastructure already in advanced stages of deployment, iXAfrica is operating in full execution mode to support hyperscale cloud platforms. This readiness, it says, underscores iXAfrica’s commitment to delivering resilient, scalable digital infrastructure that meets the stringent operational requirements of global cloud providers.