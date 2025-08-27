Why the human touch still matters in SA property

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Valuation tools, virtual tours and automated marketing campaigns are redefining where agents add value, writes MARCEL KOOLE, CEO and co-founder of Best Agent.

The rise of property technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and online platforms has sparked a growing debate across the real estate industry. Are estate agents still relevant, or are we destined to be replaced by algorithms and apps? It is a question I hear with increasing frequency from sellers, and one I believe deserves a clear answer.

Technology is undoubtedly transforming the property sector. Valuation tools, virtual tours and automated marketing campaigns are all improving efficiency, taking care of tasks that once consumed much of an agent’s time. But rather than making agents irrelevant, these innovations are redefining what we do and where we add value. Technology is excellent at providing data and speeding up processes, but it cannot interpret that data in the context of someone’s unique circumstances. It cannot negotiate with buyers or guide sellers through decisions that are often as emotional as they are financial. Those are distinctly human skills, and they remain at the heart of good estate agency work.

Selling a home is rarely a purely financial transaction. It often represents a major life transition, whether upsizing, downsizing, relocating or coping with loss. In these moments, people do not just want information, they want guidance. AI can tell you the average selling price in your suburb, but it cannot sit across the table from you, listen to your concerns, and help you weigh up your options. That is where a great estate agent makes the difference.

Far from being replaced, agents are evolving. The best in our industry embrace technology, using it to price properties more accurately, reach buyers more effectively and streamline administration. That allows us to spend less time on paperwork and more time on what really matters, advising clients, building trust and negotiating deals. At Best Agent, we take this further by verifying agents based on performance rather than promises, giving sellers confidence that they are working with someone who combines the best of both worlds, digital tools and genuine human service.

The perception that agents are becoming irrelevant often comes from frustration with underperformers. When a seller encounters someone who simply lists a property online and waits, it is understandable they wonder what they are paying for. But that is not what professional agents do. The best actively market properties, negotiate hard, and support their clients at every stage. Technology can enhance those efforts, but it cannot replicate them.

Looking ahead, I see the industry moving towards a hybrid model where AI and digital platforms handle the repetitive tasks, while human agents focus on the aspects that require judgement, empathy and the ability to manage complex human situations. For sellers, the takeaway is clear: do not buy into the myth that agents are obsolete. Instead, focus on finding those who are transparent, verified and able to use technology as a tool rather than a crutch.

The future of real estate is not man versus machine, it is man plus machine. And those agents who understand this, and the sellers who choose them, will always have the edge.