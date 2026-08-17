This fills automatically with Gadget’s most recent stories. You don’t need to touch the list.

Paste the whole thing — your covering note to the journalist AND the attached story. The covering note matters just as much as the release. Only “ABOUT COMPANY” sections and the trailing sign-off get automatically ignored.

See whether Gadget has already covered the same story or angle.

Step 2 The real editorial read Don’t stop after Step 1.

Continue to Step 2 before deciding. Run the pitch through your preferred AI, regardless of the Step 1 result.

Step 1 only checks whether the pitch overlaps with something Gadget has already published. Step 1 cannot judge whether the pitch itself is generic, formulaic or AI-written. A pitch can score 97% fresh above and still be press-release filler. Step 2 catches that.

Open in Claude Open in ChatGPT Open in Perplexity Open in DeepSeek Open in Gemini Open in Copilot Open in Grok

ChatGPT and Perplexity auto-fill your pitch. Claude, DeepSeek, Gemini, Copilot and Grok copy the prompt to your clipboard and open the site. Paste with Cmd/Ctrl+V once the site loads.