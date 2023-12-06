Paystack rings up Black Friday boom

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Payment processing company Paystack says it collected 93% more in revenue for businesses in South Africa during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) 2023 period, compared to the same period in 2022.

Statistics from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 reveal huge growth in digital forms of payments such as card, EFT and QR payments. Paystack data from the 4-day period also reflects increases in online sales on the WooCommerce and Shopify platforms. Paystack also released the following lkey data: