Small businesses get Black Friday boost

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Paystack has offered R1-million in online payment processing and e-commerce training.

Payment’s technology company Paystack has offered R1-million in fee-free online payment processing to 100 entrepreneurs and small business owners. It will also provide ecommerce skills training to boost their Black Friday and festive shopping season sales through the Paystack Ecommerce Bootcamp.

Participants will be equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to optimise their e-commerce operations. They will also receive free resources, including brand new, fully optimised online stores built on Shopify or WooCommerce, free product photography, and mastermind discussions with other retailers on proven tactics to boost sales this festive shopping season.

The Paystack Ecommerce Bootcamp is in partnership with several local and international companies that serve SMEs, including Zoho, WooCommerce,The Local Edit (online marketplace for independent South African brands), Woww (digital agency), TUNL (logistics startup), xneelo (hosting company), and TDMC (digital agency).

“As online retail continues to grow in South Africa, businesses won’t just be competing against traditional retailers but also against ecommerce players of all sizes,” says Joel Bronkowski, Paystack country lead for South Africa. “As such, they will have to deliver the best possible customer experience in order to remain competitive during this festive shopping season. Paystack’s free ecommerce skills training will go a long way in helping local businesses become competitive.”

This holiday season is anticipated to generate billions of rands for South African businesses, and this commitment from Paystack will aid SMEs in facilitating their sales. According to Bronkowski, giving businesses and customers alike the best possible payment experience is key to ensuring that those businesses are able to meet their full potential.

The workshop will take place on Saturday 28 October 2023 in the Cape Town V&A precinct’s Workshop17.