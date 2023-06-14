Oracle comes out of the generative AI gates

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A partnership with Cohere, a leading AI platform for enterprises, is intended to develop generative artificial intelligence services for organisations worldwide.

Oracle and Cohere, a leading AI platform for enterprise, have announced a partnership to develop generative AI services for organisations worldwide. The new services will be built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and will leverage Cohere’s state-of-the-art large language models.

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can be used to create new content, such as text, images, and code. It has a wide range of potential applications, including generating new ideas and insights

The collaboration aims to revolutionise business processes for organisations worldwide. Oracle’s generative AI services will span applications to infrastructure, providing industry-leading levels of security, performance, and value.

“Oracle and Cohere are uniquely positioned to deliver the most powerful and secure generative AI services on the market,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of OCI. “Our partnership will enable businesses to automate end-to-end processes, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experiences with unprecedented ease and security.”

The partnership with Cohere will enable customers to seamlessly integrate generative AI into their operations. By leveraging Cohere’s foundational models and securely incorporating their own data, customers can train and deploy specific models on OCI’s AI infrastructure, resulting in immediate business benefits within their applications.

As part of the collaboration, Cohere will train, build, and deploy its generative AI models on OCI, taking advantage of OCI’s exceptional GPU cluster technology. The low latency and high bandwidth RDMA network in OCI will accelerate large language model (LLM) training while reducing costs for customers.

Martin Kon, President and COO of Cohere, emphasised the shared focus on data security, model customization, and enabling enterprises to create business value. He said the partnership between Oracle and Cohere would accelerate AI initiatives globally, drive greater value, and enable automation at new levels while maintaining the security and privacy of enterprise data.

Oracle plans to integrate Cohere models directly into its comprehensive portfolio of cloud applications. By embedding Cohere’s language models into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite, and industry-specific applications, customers will gain rapid and secure access to generative AI, allowing them to address their most critical business challenges efficiently.

The combination of Oracle’s extensive portfolio of cloud applications, expertise in data management, and advanced AI infrastructure, along with Cohere’s state-of-the-art large language models, will deliver unparalleled benefits, including:

Unrivaled data security, privacy, and governance: Oracle’s generative AI service on OCI ensures complete control and ownership of customer data. Unlike other offerings in the market, Oracle’s generative AI services will keep customer data separate, preserving each business’s competitive advantage. The service will also provide tools for data provenance and lineage.

Powerful and high-performing models: Oracle’s generative AI services leverage Cohere’s state-of-the-art foundational LLMs, which can be further enhanced and customised using Oracle’s industry expertise and insights. Customers can refine these models using their own data, increasing accuracy for specific business use cases.

Embedded generative AI services: Oracle will integrate generative AI pervasively across its cloud application portfolio, including ERP, HCM, SCM, and CX. By deploying new models for Healthcare and Public Safety and embedding generative AI throughout industry-specific applications, Oracle empowers knowledge workers, increases productivity, and improves the employee experience. This integration allows for time savings in routine tasks, enabling workers to focus on value-added activities and fostering innovation.

Generative AI available wherever customers need it: Customers can leverage the generative AI service in OCI, taking advantage of the scalability and customisation capabilities of the public cloud. Additionally, Oracle will deliver generative AI services to organisations’ data centres, allowing the combination of generative capabilities with on-premises data and applications.

Oracle and Cohere believe that generative AI has the potential to transform the way businesses operate. By partnering, the two companies aim to make generative AI more accessible and easier to use for organisations of all sizes.

The new generative AI services will be available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace later this year. For more information, please visit the Oracle and Cohere websites.