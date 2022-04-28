Oppo’s camera strategy pans out

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

What is it?

Oppo’s smartphones are taking the country by storm, thanks to their affordability, great design language, and ability to run Google services. Now, it has launched its latest device, the Reno 7 5G, in South Africa.

It offers excellent value for money, especially since it comes with a 65W fast charger and a clear protective case. For more information on the package deal, watch our unboxing video.

The handset showcases a beautiful Startrails Blue design, a blue and purple colourway, or mix. The effect was created by using Laser Direct Imaging (LDI), which is used in the aviation industry for designing electrical components. This process was used to create 1.2 million micro-etchings with a width of 20 microns each across the surface of the smartphone’s rear panel. Individually these are invisible, but combine for a cool effect.

The vibrant 6.4” AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. These features have earned the device both a Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD certification. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which helps protect the screen from scratches.

Oppo’s “DSLR-like” promise comes to fruition with this camera set. The handset features a 64MP main camera, a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and macro camera that can take pictures of objects as close as 4cm away. These three cameras work together with AI-backed software to produce stunning images. The night mode promise, however, doesn’t quite live up to the hype that was built around it.

The video modes are also impressive on the Reno 7 5G. Shaky video can be prevented by using the Ultra Steady Mode. Flare Portrait video mode precisely identifies human subjects in any complex background to transform light into dreamy spheres.

The 32-megapixel front camera enables sharp night selfies and clear video recording – ideal for vloggers.

The device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. This new system on a chip enables better performance and 5G, with frequencies up to 2.4 GHz. The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, equivalent to leading brands’ flagship handsets.

The 4500mAh battery can get a user around 2 hours of gaming from a 7-minute charge, and a 31-minute charge will take the device to 100% battery. This is thanks to the 65W SuperVooc fast charger, which charged our device from 58% to 91% in 15 minutes.

Additional features of the phone include:

Various biometric unlocking methods: Fingerprint and face

Oppo Share: A way to share files

Eye-comfort mode: To help users use the device for extended amounts of time without eye strain.

Omoji 3D animated emoji feature

What does it cost?

R15499,00 may vary from different retail outlets.

What are the biggest negatives?

Night mode camera quality is not so great

No Stereo speakers

What are the biggest positives?

5G enabled

Fast Charging

Ultra-steady mode (anti-shake when filming videos)

