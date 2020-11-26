Oppo’s A53s packs high-end features in affordable package

The Oppo A53s, released this month in South Africa, is built for mobile gamers. The device features a 90Hz refresh rate screen, fast charging, and high-end graphics at an affordable price.



The budget-friendly performance begins with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, the first 400-series CPU to gain the power of Kryo high-performance cores. This improves computing power by 70% over existing devices in its class. Graphics performance is also improved by 60%, thanks to the premium Adreno 610 GPU, which Oppos says represents a 2x overall system performance increase for the market segment.



On the connectivity side, the device is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and is Bluetooth 5.1 enabled, so users can expect future compatibility with leading technology. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging means uninterrupted usage through the day.



Oppo backs up that hardware with ColorOS enhancements on top of Android 10 with full Google services. These improvements include Super Power Saving Mode and Sleep Standby Optimisation to keep you connected to critical apps even when power is out for long periods. This also includes RAM+ optimisations, which uses artificial intelligence to intelligently dedicate resources where users need it and maximise the potency of the 128GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage and 4GB RAM.



Dual stereo speakers are expertly tuned with Dirac audio optimisation. A Bluetooth speaker is included with the device.



In the triple camera system, the 13MP main camera is augmented by a 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera.

The Oppo A53s is available from the Vodacom Shop and Vodaworld for R249/month (was R299 before Black Friday) on a 24-month contract.