Carry your office in a bag

Huawei aims to make hybrid work easier with the new MatePad 10.4, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

What is it?

The Huawei MatePad 2022 version, offers an immersive viewing experience, thanks to a 10.4” 2K screen made to keep the eyes rested. The display changes in real time to reflect ambient lighting conditions, with a 4096-level brightness adjustment, from bright living rooms to gloomy bedrooms.

It weighs only 440 grams which makes it easier to carry it around – helped by a micro-curved centre frame design designed to survive everyday accidents like dropping the machine or sitting on it.

It has a Battery with a large 7250 mAh capacity, that could last for approximately 14 hours, and charges fast via Type-C USB cable.

It offers Immersive sound that is great for playing songs and watching videos, but does not have a headphone jack, requiring EarPods, or listening via the built-in speakers. The advanced audio algorithms support all-scenario call noise reduction and filters various interference noises, such as keyboard tapping, footsteps, and opening or closing doors.

It has 3.6GB RAM and 32GB storage, while supporting a MicroSD card for external memory. Since the MatePad doesn’t use any Google services, users have a restricted selection of games to download.

The smart keyboard is easy to use and connects via Bluetooth, making typing much easier. The Huawei Mpencil that comes with the device is smooth to use and has its own charger with a magnet element to allow it to connect easily.

What does it cost?

The Huawei MatePad retails for R5,499 from the Huawei store. It is available only in the navy colour.

Why does it matter?

The MatePad can be considered a great tool for hybrid work and meetings because it allows for multitasking, with multiple screens opening at the same time. It offers advanced audio algorithms that effectively filter noise, making it very efficient for meetings and business calls. It is highly portable and can be carried anywhere.

What are the biggest negatives?

Does not support Google Play Store, Youtube and Gmail services – it uses the Huawei App gallery.

No headphone jack.

Camera quality is not the best, and videos can be a bit blurry.

What are the biggest positives?