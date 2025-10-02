5 iEmmy nominations place SA third

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Charlotte Hope, star of Showmax’s ‘Catch Me a Killer’, is among the nominees in the best performance by an actress category, as SA breaks an African record.

Five South African productions have received International Emmy Award (iEmmy) nominations, the most ever for an African country in a single year. This positions SA third in the number of nominations, behind the United Kingdom and Brazil.

The five SA iEmmy nominees include:

Catch Me a Killer (Showmax) – best performance by an actress for Charlotte Hope.

Chasing the Sun 2 (SuperSport) – sports documentary.

Koek (Showmax) – drama series.

School Ties (M-Net) – documentary.

Play Room Live (Play Room children’s channel, DStv Channel 300) – kids: factual and entertainment.

Notably, four of the nominees (Catch Me a Killer, Chasing the Sun 2, Koek, and School Ties) are MultiChoice productions. This brings the company’s total iEmmy nominations to eleven in the past eight years and marks the fourth consecutive year that a production has been recognised.

Adapted from Pistorius’ memoir, the true-crime drama series is set in the mid-90s as the newly qualified forensic psychologist tries to prove to a largely sceptical, largely male police force that she can help profile and track down South Africa’s most feared killers, from the Station Strangler to Stewart “Boetie Boer” Wilken.

Produced by Kowalski Films, Night Train Media and Local Motion Pictures, the Showmax Original became the first SA series at Series Mania and won best production design for Warren Gray at the British Film Designers Guild Awards.

Sphere Abacus sold the series widely, including BritBox in North America, BBC First in Benelux and Poland, SBS in Australia, Alibi Channel in the UK, Mystery Channel in Japan, Cosmote TV in Greece, and Pickbox in Central and Eastern Europe.