New cell phone to help with dementia and memory loss
A new cell phone that takes simplicity to the extreme is designed to address the unique needs of people with dementia and other forms of memory loss. The RAZ Memory Cell Phone, developed by RAZ Mobility, a provider of mobile assistive technology, was launched this week. The handset is also well-suited for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s dementia, with one in ten people over the age of 65 diagnosed with the disease. The number of people with dementia is expected to increase rapidly as the proportion of the population 65 and older increases. The American Psychiatric Association reports that approximately one percent of the population has an intellectual disability.
The RAZ Memory Cell Phone consists of one primary screen, and one screen only. It is always on and includes pictures and names of up to six contacts and a button to call 911. That’s it! There are no applications or settings to cause confusion. No notifications or operating system updates. No distractions. Users can simply tap and hold the picture of the person they wish to call.
Caregivers manage the RAZ Memory Cell Phone through a simple online portal. The portal is used to create and edit the contacts, track the location of the phone/user and select certain options, such as the option to restrict incoming calls to people in the user’s contacts, thereby avoiding unwanted calls such as predatory robocalls.
The RAZ Memory Cell Phone can now be ordered at https://www.razmobility.com/solutions/memory-cellphone/.
Car buyers to start abandoning fuel-power by 2025
Car buyers in the United States and Europe expect electric vehicles to become a viable alternative to fuel-powered cars in the next five years.
A new report outlining consumer expectations of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and their viability as replacements for traditional fuel-powered cars or internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles suggests a massive shift beginning in 2025.
The conclusion emerges from a report by human behaviour and analytics firm Escalent, entitled The Future of BEV: How to Capture the Hearts and Minds of Consumers. It reveals the intent of many consumers in the United States and Europe to abandon ICE vehicles altogether, citing the improved infrastructure and range of BEVs.
The Future of BEV gives auto and mobility manufacturers a strategic view of the benefits of their products in the eyes of consumers and highlights the areas of opportunity for automakers to push the innovation boundaries of BEVs to spur broad adoption of the technology.
“While most buyers don’t plan to choose BEVs over gasoline-powered cars within the next five years, consumers have told us there is a clear intention to take BEVs seriously in the five years that follow,” says Mark Carpenter, joint managing director of Escalent’s UK office. “However, manufacturers will need to tap into the emotional value of BEVs rather than just the rational and functional aspects to seize on that intent and inspire broader consumer adoption.”
The study demonstrates a significant shift in consumers’ expectations that BEVs will become viable alternatives to—and competitors with—ICE vehicles over the coming decade. Though 70% of Americans plan to buy a gasoline-powered car within the next year, just 37% expect to make that same purchase in five to ten years. Similarly, while 50% of European consumers favour buying vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel in the near-term, that figure drops to just 23% in five to ten years.
At the same time, consumers on both sides of the Atlantic see BEV adoption rising to 36% in Europe and 16% in the US, with respondents also indicating intent to purchase hybrids and hydrogen-powered cars.
Infrastructure clearly continues to be one of the biggest barriers to adoption. While some work is being done in Europe as well as in the US, the data show there is a significant need for some players to take ownership if manufacturers want to move the needle on BEV adoption.
US and European consumers have stark differences in opinion as to which entities they believe are primarily responsible for providing BEV charging stations. American consumers consider carmakers (45%) the primary party responsible, followed by fuel companies, local government/transport authorities, and the national government in fourth. On the other hand, European consumers view the national government (29%) as the primary party responsible for providing BEV infrastructure, followed by carmakers, local government/transport authorities and fuel companies.
For a full copy of the report, visit https://landing.escalent.co/download-the-future-of-bev.
Customers don’t feel recognised
New Experian research shows that identity and re-recognition are the keys to positive customer engagement
Today’s businesses need to deliver more than personalised products and offers, they need to deliver on customer expectations for security and convenience at every moment. Released recently, Experian’s annual Global Identity and Fraud Report found that the keys to meaningful customer engagement are identifying and recognising consumers time after time.
The report found that while 95 percent of businesses are confident in their ability to identify and re-recognise their customers, 55 percent of consumers across the globe don’t feel recognised when doing business online. In addition, while business confidence is high, 57 percent of businesses are experiencing rising year-on-year fraud losses, often the result of an inability to recognise customers.
“Creating the ultimate digital experience is a big focus for businesses, and it all boils down to being able to digitally recognise existing and potential customers accurately, seamlessly and consistently,” said Steve Pulley, Experian’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Identity and Fraud Solutions. “And while businesses think they are doing a good job, fraud continues to be on the rise and consumers don’t feel like businesses know them. Businesses need to do a better job of using the same data and technology that is being used to improve customer experiences to better identify customers and prevent fraud.”
Findings from the study reveal that organisations across the globe are committing to advanced technology, with 86 percent considering analytics to be a strategic priority and more than half of businesses across the globe looking to invest in AI. This demonstrates that advanced authentication methods such as machine learning, device intelligence and biometrics might be the key to successful re-recognition. In fact, a total of 81 percent of consumers across the globe view physical biometrics as the most secure form of identity verification.
In addition to being able to re-recognise consumers, businesses must also look at security and convenience. For the third year in a row, consumers cited security as the most important element to their online experience. 74 percent said security was their top priority, with convenience following closely behind.
“While consumers said they notice and like what businesses are doing to improve their digital experiences such as personalised offers, the likelihood of them continuing a relationship with a business will come down to how secure and meaningful those relationships are,” added Pulley.
To develop the study, Experian® interviewed more than 6,500 consumers and more than 650 businesses across 13 countries around the world. Additional findings from the fourth annual fraud report include:
- Businesses are reporting 57 percent higher losses associated with account opening and account takeover fraud, in the past 12 months.
- Over half of the businesses are prioritising the creation of targeted products and offers
- 66 percent of consumers understand the value of their personal information to businesses
- 88 percent of consumers want more control over the use of their data
The Global Identity and Fraud Report also shows how different regions across the globe view and manage fraud:
- In Brazil, 93 percent of consumers want more sophisticated security in the form of facial recognition, compared to 63 percent in China.
- While 95 percent of businesses globally claim to have high confidence in their ability to identify and re-recognise their customer at every interaction, the lowest confidence is in the Netherlands with 82 percent.
- Consumers in the U.S. value their data the most, with 74 percent of consumers seeing value to them personally. Colombian consumers were the lowest with 57 percent of consumers.
- Globally, 88 percent of consumers like the changes being made to the customer experience as a result of their data being used. Consumers in APAC top the list at 89 percent and Europe (including UK) follows closely behind at 82 percent.
The full Global Identity and Fraud Report can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/GIDFR20