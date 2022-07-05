Netflix reveals Justice Served – new SA series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Justice Served, an enigmatic freedom fighter and his followers who have a secret agenda, hijack a courthouse to let the public decide if the murder accused should be executed, throwing the lives of people into chaos.

South Africans are called on to decide the fate of a white man, Allan Harve, (Morné Visser) accused of killing a young black man. The public has a few hours to vote for his execution or exoneration in Netflix’s latest thriller Justice Served, set to premiere on 29 July 2022.

The 6-episode series follows the high-stakes drama unfolding in a hijacked South African courtroom, while tension and conflict simmer on the streets and threaten to divide the country, families, and friends.

Delivering an electrifying performance, Hlomla Dandala plays freedom fighter and military veteran Azania Maqoma who styles himself as an arbiter of justice while driving secret agendas to settle scores with old foes. The cast includes renowned actors Motshabi Tyelele, Jack Devnarain, Lerato Mvelase and Pallance Dladla.

Created by Meraki Studios, the show explores the tenets of the Constitution that promise an accused a fair trial and presumption of innocence in the backdrop of a deeply unjust society, corrupt government and a disillusioned nation.

Cast & Crew

Production company: Produced by Meraki Studios in association with Ochre Media

Creator: Meraki Studios/ Tshepo ‘Ty’ Skosana

Executive producers: Tshepo ’Ty’ Skosana, Stan Joseph, Robbie Thorpe

Producer: Lodi Matsetela

Director: Jozua Malherbe, Zwelethu Radebe, Rolie Nikiwe

Key Cast: